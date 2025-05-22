Skullcandy finally made Crusher headphones for the gym, and they hit hard

Skullcandy’s Crusher headphones are known for one thing above all else: bass you can feel in your chest. But up until now, they’ve never been built for the gym crowd.

That’s finally changed with the launch of the Crusher 540 Active, workout headphones that blend brutal bass with sweat-ready durability.

This is the first time the Crusher line, which includes one of my all-time favourite over-ears, the Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2, has properly stepped into activewear territory. And Skullcandy hasn’t held back.

The Crusher 540 Active features the brand’s signature adjustable Sensory Bass, powered by dual bass drivers that deliver a punch with every drop.

Combine that with breathable ear cushions, a stay-put headband, and nano-coating for sweat and water resistance, and you’ve got a pair of cans that can take you from warm-up to burnout without slipping or soaking.

(Image credit: Skullcandy)

“Fans have been asking for Crusher’s signature bass in a gym-ready headphone for years,” said Justin Reagan, VP of Marketing at Skullcandy.

“Music is a motivator, and we created the Crusher 540 Active to be the perfect partner in the gym or during an outdoor workout when you want to tune out the rest of the world.”

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Battery life is a big win here too: 40 hours on a full charge, with 10 minutes of Rapid Charge giving you 4 hours of playtime. There is no ANC, though, which might be a blessing in the skies, as you really want to hear what's going on around you in the gym.

Under the hood, you’ll find modern perks like Audiodo Personal Sound for tailored audio tuning, Bluetooth 5.0 Auto Connect, Tile tracking support, and Skullcandy App integration for deeper control.

There’s even an AUX cable in the box for the rare times you want to go wired, and a protective travel bag for on-the-go gym sessions or holidays (do smartphones still have audio ports?).

The Skullcandy Crusher 540 Active headphones are available now at Skullcandy UK, Skullcandy US, and selected retailers for the recommended price of £170/ $200 – AU price and availability TBC.