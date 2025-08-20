Yes, Adidas really just launched a shoe designed specifically for treadmill running

Treadmill runners, rejoice: Adidas has just launched the Treadflow, a running shoe designed from the ground up for indoor running.

While most running shoes are engineered for pounding pavement or racing on tracks, the Treadflow flips that formula with tech tuned specifically for the gym environment.

According to Adidas, treadmill running is more than a seasonal trend; it's a growing discipline that deserves gear built for its unique demands.

The brand's answer is a lightweight, breathable, and surprisingly advanced shoe made to work with, not against, the mechanics of the treadmill.

Built for the belt

The Treadflow features adidas’ CLIMACOOL upper, which is said to deliver 360-degree airflow via a breathable mesh upper and outsole cut-outs that help regulate foot temperature in the gym.

It’s the company’s take on in-shoe air conditioning and a welcome innovation in hot, stuffy indoor spaces.

Cushioning is a tailored mix of Lightstrike and Lightstrike Pro foams, the same tech found in Adidas’ fastest Adizero models, such as the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 4.

But here, it’s optimised to sync with the treadmill’s own cushioning effect, seemingly by removing big chunks of it, creating a responsive and energy-efficient ride that encourages faster transitions and better form.

(Image credit: Adidas)

Traction is handled by a lightweight LIGHTTRAXION outsole (the very same found on the aforementioned Adizero Adios Pro 4), designed to grip the rubber belt of a treadmill without adding unnecessary weight.

The Adidas Treadflow weighs just 220g, has a 10mm drop with 32mm heel / 22mm forefoot stack height, and launches in gender-specific colourways.

The official press release says the shoes will be available from 1 September 2025 via the Adidas app and selected retailers for a reasonable €130/ $130/ £110 (~AU$201.84), but the Treadflow already seems to be listed on the company's website.