H&M Move unveils its new SculptMove Collection to help you feel confident and move better

Ready to make 2026 your strongest year yet? H&M Move has launched its SculptMove collection – and it’s made to help you hit the ground running.

What we work out in may not be the most important part of training, however, there’s no denying that if you look good, you feel good and then (more often than not) perform better – and that’s exactly what this new drop intends to help you do.

The collection features a mix of everyday essentials, including leggings, sports bras, playsuits, zip-up jackets, and yoga flares, offered in a minimalist palette of black, ivory, white, soft sand, and pomegranate. Each item is made from smooth fabric to sculpt and enhance your body, so that you feel confident and comfortable, however you choose to move.

(Image credit: H&M)

H&M’s Head of Design, Marie Fredros, said: “We wanted to channel all the energy, anticipation and transformation that comes with starting a new year into pieces that will make you feel and look like the best version of yourself.”

It’s not just workout wear the collection has either, the high street brand has taken it a step further, releasing a selection of sweatproof and waterproof jewellery, so that you can add a touch of glam to your activewear, without worrying about it tarnishing or getting damaged. That being said, if you’re doing anything high-intensity, we’d still recommend removing beforehand.

As expected, everything in the collection will be highly affordable, as we know cash can be a little tight after the festive period.

The collection is available to shop now at hm.com and will be released in selected stores.