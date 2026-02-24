YETI’s latest colour drop brings the new Skala hiking pack into the spotlight

YETI’s Ridgeline colourway has officially moved beyond early access, with the outdoor brand now making the collection broadly available across its lineup.

In the US, the colour spans around 56 products, while UK shoppers get a slightly tighter (but still substantial) selection of roughly 36 items.

The range covers drinkware, hard and soft coolers, bags and accessories, reinforcing how central colour drops have become to the brand’s product strategy.

(Image credit: YETI)

Luckily, the Skala hiking pack is included in the mix, arriving in Ridgeline on both sides of the Atlantic.

The Skala range is the brand’s newer hiking-focused lineup, designed for day trips and longer excursions with a more technical, carry-comfort-led approach than the brand’s traditional soft gear.

Its presence helps anchor the launch around YETI’s expanding carry and outdoor gear categories, rather than 'just' the drinkware and hard coolers the brand is best known for.

A colour drop with global ambitions

The simultaneous release across the US and UK also reflects YETI’s growing international focus.

The most recent earnings call highlighted strong momentum outside its home market, and launching a major colourway in both regions at once underscores how important those audiences have become.

The Ridgeline leans into the brand’s signature outdoorsy palette, with its muted, versatile design, slotting neatly alongside existing gear.

It's a slight departure from other colours launched in 2026, including the striking Venom Collection and the pink-clad Alpenglow Collection, the latter of which arrived just in time for Valentine's Day.

The latest colourway, with its pale, muted tone, fits naturally with YETI’s more traditional accents, black straps, and chunky silhouettes, making it work just as well on Rambler drinkware as on coolers, totes, and storage gear.

If this rollout is anything to go by, colour drops are likely to remain a key lever for YETI in 2026, helping the brand spotlight newer categories like carry while keeping its core drinkware and cooler ranges firmly in the conversation.

Check out the Ridgeline collection at YETI US and YETI UK.