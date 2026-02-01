One of YETI’s most viral bags just landed in a bold new colour drop

YETI has refreshed one of its most recognisable products, adding two new colourways to the Camino 35 Carryall.

The bag, which has become something of a cult favourite thanks to its rugged build and do-it-all appeal, is now available in the new Alpenglow colour, currently live on YETI US’s website.

The new shade forms part of the brand’s wider Alpenglow seasonal collection, inspired by sunset tones and timed to coincide with Valentine’s Day.

(Image credit: YETI)

The bag uses a blend of Aspen, Wildflower, and Power Pink, a new combination from the brand.

Another version uses a different mix, Power Pink and Aspen, with the former dominating the conversation, making the bag look more pink than the one mentioned above.

Same bag, different energy

Despite the updated colours, the Camino 35 carryall remains the same in terms of practicality.

It still uses YETI’s ThickSkin shell, a waterproof, puncture-resistant material designed to withstand wet kit, sandy beaches, and heavy loads.

Inside, the tote offers deployable dividers for organisation, while the moulded EVA base helps it stand upright when loaded.

It is precisely that blend of toughness and simplicity that has helped the Camino 35 go viral over the years, finding fans well beyond its original outdoor audience.

(Image credit: YETI)

It has become a popular option for beach trips, car-boot storage, gym gear and everyday hauling duties, with colour often playing a bigger role in buying decisions than outright functionality.

The new Alpenglow shades lean into that lifestyle appeal, offering a softer, more expressive look compared to YETI’s traditional neutral palette (bar the luminescent Venom colourway).

For existing owners, it is an easy way to refresh a familiar product; for new buyers, it adds a bit more personality to one of the brand’s most versatile bags.

Both colourways are available now directly from YETI US for the recommended price of $150.

As always, the colour is likely to sell out and/or be removed by YETI, so don't hesitate if you like it.