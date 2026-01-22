I just spotted YETI’s next big colour drop and it’s already in early access
The Ridgeline Collection is made for the mountain season
YETI has a habit of treating colour like a product feature, and it’s doing it again with a new drop called Ridgeline.
I spotted the Ridgeline Collection sitting in YETI’s Trending Colours section under an “Early Access” banner, complete with the line “Where the mountains meet the sky.”
The new collection was announced less than a week after a very different set of products appeared on the YETI website.
Ridgeline is a fresh seasonal colourway rolling out across existing favourites, including YETI coolers, bags, drinkware and even kitchen accessories.
(No light blue iron skillets, though.)
From the look of it, Ridgeline is designed to feel calm, outdoorsy and deliberately understated.
It’s a pale, muted tone that fits naturally with YETI’s more traditional accents, black straps and chunky silhouettes, which means it works just as well on Rambler drinkware as it does on coolers, totes and storage gear.
There are currently 48 products in the Early Access sale, which means you'll need to be signed in or logged in to a YETI account to add items to your cart.
Not everything here is meant to last forever
Based on how YETI handles its colours these days, it’s unlikely Ridgeline will automatically become a permanent core colour.
The brand's seasonal colour FAQ states that these kinds of seasonal or trending colours are generally available only for a limited time.
Once they sell out, they usually don’t stay year-round or become part of the core colour lineup.
However, if a colour proves exceptionally popular with customers, YETI sometimes brings it back later, either as a seasonal return or a more regular offering.
Currently, the Ridgeline Collection is only available in the US (the UK site's latest colour drop is Wetlands Camo).
You can shop the Ridgeline Collection at YETI US now(Early Access), with prices ranging from $25 to $450.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
