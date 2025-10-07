Le Creuset has company as YETI muscles into cast iron – but why are UK fans still waiting for this red-hot release?
The brand's much-hyped cast-iron skillet is already a hit in the U.S., but when will the UK finally get to try their hand at it?
From YETI coolers to the brand's drinkware, the company's products have always been designed to withstand years of use, sometimes to the point of being called “overbuilt.”
Now, YETI has applied that same philosophy to something very different: cast-iron cookware. Le Creuset should be worried!
Already launched in the US, the YETI Cast-Iron Skillet has quickly gained a reputation for its slick finish and robust construction.
The skillet is offered in multiple sizes (8-14") and has been designed using a ceramic mould process that creates a noticeably smoother cooking surface than the sand-cast pans most people are familiar with.
That means it’s ready to cook with from day one, while still improving over time with seasoning.
It’s also engineered with smart details, like dual pour spouts and a handle that balances heft with control.
Whispers from the stovetop
Feedback online has been mixed, reflecting the high expectations that follow any YETI launch.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Some cooks rave about the skillet’s ability to heat evenly and hold temperature, making it ideal for searing meats or baking cornbread.
Others point to the premium price tag, questioning whether the smoother surface really justifies paying significantly more than for a Lodge or other heritage brand.
What most seem to agree on is that YETI has once again managed to make a familiar category feel like something special.
A heavy hitter waiting in the wings
The big question for UK buyers is when these skillets will cross the Atlantic.
At the moment, the cookware category is listed but not shoppable on the UK website, leaving British YETI fans guessing.
Black Friday could be one possible launch window. It’s become a major retail event here, with cookware often featured in promotions.
But Christmas is arguably a more strategic moment. Gift-giving season and cold-weather cooking traditions create the perfect setting for a pan that’s built to last a lifetime.
If YETI does decide to wait until December, it would mirror how the brand typically positions itself by not chasing fast deals, but aiming for lasting desirability.
And while there’s no official word yet, the timing makes sense: a skillet that could be gifted, unwrapped, and put straight on the hob for Christmas dinner feels like exactly the kind of story YETI would want to tell.
For now, you can sign up at YETI UK to receive notifications about the new product.
You can already purchase the skillets at YETI US, with prices starting at $150.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.