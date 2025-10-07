Le Creuset has company as YETI muscles into cast iron – but why are UK fans still waiting for this red-hot release?

From YETI coolers to the brand's drinkware, the company's products have always been designed to withstand years of use, sometimes to the point of being called “overbuilt.”

Now, YETI has applied that same philosophy to something very different: cast-iron cookware. Le Creuset should be worried!

Already launched in the US, the YETI Cast-Iron Skillet has quickly gained a reputation for its slick finish and robust construction.

The skillet is offered in multiple sizes (8-14") and has been designed using a ceramic mould process that creates a noticeably smoother cooking surface than the sand-cast pans most people are familiar with.

That means it’s ready to cook with from day one, while still improving over time with seasoning.

It’s also engineered with smart details, like dual pour spouts and a handle that balances heft with control.

Whispers from the stovetop

Feedback online has been mixed, reflecting the high expectations that follow any YETI launch.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Some cooks rave about the skillet’s ability to heat evenly and hold temperature, making it ideal for searing meats or baking cornbread.

(Image credit: YETI)

Others point to the premium price tag, questioning whether the smoother surface really justifies paying significantly more than for a Lodge or other heritage brand.

What most seem to agree on is that YETI has once again managed to make a familiar category feel like something special.

A heavy hitter waiting in the wings

The big question for UK buyers is when these skillets will cross the Atlantic.

At the moment, the cookware category is listed but not shoppable on the UK website, leaving British YETI fans guessing.

Black Friday could be one possible launch window. It’s become a major retail event here, with cookware often featured in promotions.

But Christmas is arguably a more strategic moment. Gift-giving season and cold-weather cooking traditions create the perfect setting for a pan that’s built to last a lifetime.

If YETI does decide to wait until December, it would mirror how the brand typically positions itself by not chasing fast deals, but aiming for lasting desirability.

And while there’s no official word yet, the timing makes sense: a skillet that could be gifted, unwrapped, and put straight on the hob for Christmas dinner feels like exactly the kind of story YETI would want to tell.

For now, you can sign up at YETI UK to receive notifications about the new product.

You can already purchase the skillets at YETI US, with prices starting at $150.