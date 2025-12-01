Forget Cyber Monday – All I want for Christmas is the YETI x Pendleton limited edition wool blanket

YETI’s Black Friday run has been intense this year.

The Gear Garage drops have been landing every day with limited edition colours, surprise restocks and UK-exclusive pieces, while the brand also found time to launch a new shaker bottle that everyone predictably went wild for.

Among all the noise, one thing stood out to me more than any sale or surprise release. It is a wool blanket. A very nice wool blanket.

That blanket is the YETI x Pendleton limited edition collaboration that quietly appeared alongside all the Gear Garage goods in the US.

YETI x Pendleton Wool Blanket View at yeti.com The YETI x Pendleton wool blanket is a limited edition, cabin-ready winter essential made from soft virgin wool with a premium napped finish. It is warm, weighty and built as a heritage piece that feels more like a cosy collectable than simple homeware.

Pendleton has been weaving wool for over a century, and its blankets are already cult items.

Add YETI’s obsession with durability and outdoor-leaning design (see also: best YETI coolers), and you get something that looks built for cosy winter evenings, whether that is on the sofa or inside a cabin somewhere cold enough to justify a second hot chocolate.

Knitted heritage energy

The blanket is made from 82 per cent virgin wool and 18 per cent cotton, with a napped finish that gives it extra loft and softness.

YETI positions it as an indoor blanket, and that makes sense. It is not designed for muddy campsites or the back of a pickup truck.

Instead, it is a weighty, warm, almost decorative piece that sits somewhere between functional winter staple and future heirloom.

(Image credit: YETI)

It measures 64 by 54 inches and weighs 2.8 pounds, which means it has that satisfying heft you only really get from proper woollen throws.

As expected from a premium textile, it is dry clean only, and YETI backs it with a three-year warranty.

The price sits at 300 dollars, which sounds steep until you remember Pendleton alone sells blankets at similar prices.

With the YETI branding and limited edition nature added on top, this might end up being the one product that collectors genuinely chase long after the sale ends.

The YETI x Pendleton Wool Blanket is available now at YETI for $300 (~£226 / AU$457 / €258) – probably not for long!