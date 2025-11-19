Mammoth Overland just dropped a rooftop camper built like an aircraft – and it pops open in 30 seconds

Mammoth Overland has unveiled the SKL, a hard-sided rooftop camper that sits somewhere between a rugged overlanding trailer and a minimalist micro-cabin perched on your roof.

This is an all-aluminium, insulated, aircraft-inspired camper that deploys in as little as 30 seconds, making it one of the most distinctive overlanding releases of the year.

The SKL is built by Mammoth Overland, a subsidiary of Vashon Aircraft, which already tells you plenty about its engineering DNA.

(Image credit: Mammoth)

The camper is constructed entirely from painted high-strength aluminium and carries an R5 insulation rating, significantly more robust than traditional fabric rooftop tents, such as the Roofnest Condor 2 XXL, many of which offer no insulation at all.

The result is a compact unit that can be used in far more demanding conditions, with better heat retention and improved durability season after season.

A tiny cabin with big-aircraft energy

A key upgrade from the SKL prototype is the redesigned front door, which now folds up from the floor, slashing setup time and delivering a more polished user experience.

Inside, the camper measures 89 by 59 inches, which is on par with most 2-person backpacking tents, with an interior width between a queen and a full mattress, comfortably sleeping two adults.

The bright interior is lit by dual light strips and six porthole windows, while a bi-directional roof-mounted electric fan helps manage airflow during warmer nights.

Lighting can be expanded with auxiliary flood lights on either side of the camper, and power is supplied by a Renogy 6Ah battery built into the roof structure.

(Image credit: Mammoth)

For extended trips, you can upgrade to 104Ah or 208Ah battery packs, and every unit comes pre-wired for solar and shore power charging.

For anyone who likes the idea of a minimalist, weatherproof cabin but doesn’t want to tow a trailer, the SKL offers an unusual middle ground: a compact, insulated, solid-walled camper that rides on top of your vehicle rather than behind it.

It's an intriguing alternative to conventional rooftop tents and one that’s likely to appeal to overlanders who prefer durability over fabric and poles.

The Mammoth Overland SKL starts at $11,500 (~£8,740 / €9,890 / AU$17,700)and is available to reserve now.