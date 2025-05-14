This monster rooftop tent is bigger than most bedrooms (and sets up in seconds)

Rooftop tents used to be the domain of rugged overlanders and solo adventurers.

Roofnest clearly didn’t get that memo.

The brand has just launched what it claims is the world’s largest hardshell rooftop tent, and judging by the specs, we’re inclined to believe them.

It’s called the Condor 2 XXL Air, and it’s an 8-foot long, 6.5-foot wide behemoth that comfortably sleeps four full-size adults and even leaves room for a couple of dogs.

When packed down, it’s no bigger than Roofnest’s Falcon 3 EVO XL, but it expands to a whopping 51 square feet of mattress space with up to four feet of headroom inside.

The Condor 2 XXL Air is Roofnest’s fastest-deploying tent to date, thanks to a redesigned shell structure, modular windows, and self-deploying U-bars for the rainfly.

Setup and takedown can be done in seconds, and the new inflatable 2.0-inch foamcore mattress means you can leave your bed inflated between trips.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Roofnest)

Better still, Roofnest includes what it calls the Rest EZ Sleep System, including fitted bamboo sheets, a puffy blanket, and that inflatable mattress, and throws in extras like a gear grid, blackout tent material, LED lighting, and standard HVAC ports so you can add heating or air conditioning if you’re glamping year-round.

And it wouldn’t be a proper XXL tent without a second way in. An optional rear accessory ladder offers a second entry/exit point, which is perfect when the tent’s at full capacity.

Built in Boulder, Colorado, the Condor 2 XXL Air also features a LINE-X-coated PC-ABS shell, accessory-ready internal crossbars (rated to 150lbs), and a telescoping 7.5-foot ladder.

Available now for $4,395 (~£3,288.48/ AU$ 6,774.78), the Condor 2 XXL Air is aimed squarely at adventurous families or couples who don’t travel light.

It’s Roofnest’s new flagship rooftop tent, and the direction it points in is clear: more room, faster setup, better sleep.

Find out more and check out the specs at Roofnest.