Coleman just dropped two new festival tents that pitch up in a matter of minutes
Less stress setting up, more time making memories
Pitching your tent is probably the least enjoyable part of a festival (or camping in general); it can be time-consuming, complicated, and may even spark a few arguments along the way.
If you know the feeling, then Coleman’s new FastPitch tents could just be what you need – so you can spend less time setting up and more time making memories.
The brand has launched two new shiny tents just in time for Glastonbury – the Swagger 3 and Forest Lodge 4 – which allow campers to set up their inner tent in just two minutes!
It’s all down to Coleman’s innovative pitching system; both tents feature a pre-attached steel frame which folds outwards and locks into position, which you then simply attach the flysheet to, and you’re good to go!
Taking either tent down is also just as easy, so you can avoid leaving it on site, and reuse it again for next year, or your other outdoor adventures.
Both tents are designed to go the distance, made from rugged materials with smart weather protection. This includes fully taped seams and a 3,000mm hydrostatic head rating, to help keep rain at bay, and fire-retardant fabric, so that your tent self-extinguishes in the event of an emergency.
Additional thoughtful features include glow-in-the-dark pegs, so that you can easily find your camp come nightfall, and SPF50+ UV protection.
Smaller groups are best opting for the Swagger 3, which can accommodate up to three people, has a spacious sleeping area, and large mesh ventilation points to ensure you don’t wake up feeling like you’re in a furnace.
Larger parties will seek more comfort in Forest Lodge 4, which sleeps four people, has a large front porch for storing your festival gear, PVC windows, and a high head height, so that campers around 6ft can stand up in it comfortably.
Both tents are available to buy now at Coleman.co.uk
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
