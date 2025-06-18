What’s the best tent for Glastonbury in the heat?

Glastonbury is only a matter of weeks away, and while die-hard festival fans will have been ticking their kit lists off months ago, there’s always that other camp who are still trying to pull their gear together.

A tent is one of your top priorities (for obvious reasons), and while you may not remember how you stumbled back to it at 4AM, you will most definitely appreciate having a reliable shelter waiting for you when you do.

If the weather is set to be anything like it currently is in the UK, Glasto-goers could be in for a scorcher! And, let’s be honest, there’s nothing worse than waking up and feeling like you’re in a pop-up sauna – so which is the best tent for Glastonbury in the heat?

After doing some digging on Reddit, I noticed two main tents kept cropping up: the Fresh and Black Quechua from Decathlon and Coleman’s Octagon Blackout tent. One Reddit user described the former as “elite for festivals”, while another mentioned that they like the latter because “it's one big space and you can stand up in it”. Coleman also recently dropped some new tents with blackout tech and new fast-pitch festival tents.

(Image credit: Krists Luhaers on Unsplash)

Blackout tents have a black or very dark interior and are designed to eliminate the amount of sunlight entering your abode. This gives you the chance for a little more shut-eye in the morning, or if you're partial to a midday kip. They can also help your tent stay cooler too, as the dark fabric blocks UV rays to help your tent from turning into a greenhouse.

All the Quechua Fresh and Black tents seem to have very high star ratings, so which one you choose will ultimately come down to whether you prefer a pop-up model, one with poles, or an inflatable model (they do them all).

Coleman’s Octagon BlackOut 4-person tent sadly seems to be out of stock. There is an 8-man version, however, this may be a little heavy to lug around from the car park to camp, so we’ve popped an alternative below

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Also, don’t forget to always go up a tent size. A tent that claims it is big enough for four people is often a good size for two, while a two-person tent is often best for just one person. Here’s some of the best blackout tents for Glasto.

Best blackout tents for Glastonbury