Eufy's next security camera might come with a feature you didn't expect

QUICK SUMMARY Eufy might be gearing up to launch its new SoloCam E42, and early leaks point to a meaningful upgrade over its predecessor. The new model is expected to pack in 4K resolution, a built-in spotlight and AI-powered tracking – all whilst keeping popular features like the detachable solar panel. If Eufy nails the pricing, the E42 could easily become one of its best all-in-one security cameras yet.

Eufy already has an impressive lineup when it comes to the best security cameras, but it looks like something new is on the horizon. A fresh product listing has popped up on the FCC database, suggesting Eufy could be working on a new model – and it could be on its way very soon.

The upcoming camera seems to build on the SoloCam E30, which originally launched in 2024. Expected to be called the Eufy SoloCam E42, images and specs were also leaked by AnkerInsider, suggesting the camera will now have an upgraded 4K resolution and an integrated spotlight for better night vision.

There’s no official launch date or price yet, but the E30 is listed for £129.99/$149.99, so we’re expecting the E42 to come in a bit higher given the spec bump.

(Image credit: AnkerInsider)

Like its predecessor, the SoloCam E42 is expected to support AI-powered pan-and-tilt tracking, capable of following human or vehicle movement. Other features reportedly include a built-in microphone and speaker for two-way talk, and the return of the detachable solar panel – a welcome surprise we weren’t sure would stick around. This handy addition helps keep the camera running longer between charges, especially in sunny spots.

As you'd expect, the E42 should be IP65-rated for dust and water resistance and fully compatible with the Eufy S380 HomeBase 3, unlocking extra AI features like facial recognition and expanded local storage.