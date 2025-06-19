Eufy takes on Amazon Echo with its new smart home hub

QUICK SUMMARY Eufy’s long-awaited smart display and hub is finally available to pre-order. The Eufy Smart Display E10 has an 8-inch touchscreen and acts as a full monitoring system with its four simultaneous live feeds.

Watch out Amazon Echo – Eufy’s long-awaited smart display and hub is finally on its way, and it could give the Echo Hub a run for its money.

Rumours surrounding an upcoming Eufy smart display and hub started circulating back in April. At the time, we knew very little about what to expect from Eufy’s first ever smart hub until now. A smart display and hub hybrid, the Eufy Smart Display E10 is designed to integrate and monitor multiple devices to keep your home connected and safe.

Taking inspiration from the Amazon Echo Hub , the Eufy Smart Display E10 measures eight inches and has a portable, tablet-like design that can be mounted on the wall propped up in its holder or carried around with you. Powered by a 4050mAh battery, the Eufy Smart Display E10 has 24 hours battery life on a single charge.

The key point to know about the Eufy Smart Display E10 is that it’s a hub rather than a display, unlike an Amazon Echo Show. As far as we know from what’s been announced about it, the Eufy Smart Display E10 can’t be used to play music or movies – instead, it’s a full security and surveillance system.

With its wide screen, the Eufy Smart Display E10 can be used to check in on footage and live views from your best security camera and other security devices. The hub can show four simultaneous live feeds so you can check in on your property and look back at your footage at any time.

(Image credit: Eufy)

Powered by HomeBase S380, the Eufy Smart Display E10 has advanced facial and package recognition, so you can see who’s walking by your home or ringing your best video doorbell . When the Eufy Smart Display E10 detects anything, the display lights up with a voice alert and will automatically show you the live feed.

To keep notifications to a minimum, the Eufy Smart Display E10 creates daily summaries which show you important recordings and statistics from the day. Video events are also automatically downloaded and stored locally so you can watch things back quickly and easily.

Aside from the Amazon Echo Hub which launched in 2024, the Eufy Smart Display E10 is a pretty rare device. If it’s just smart security monitoring that you’re after, the Eufy Smart Display E10 certainly fits the bill, although if it’s entertainment you want alongside these smart features, you might want to look at an Echo Show.