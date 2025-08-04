Xiaomi has launched its second smart water tap this month – and it’s even better than the first

QUICK SUMMARY Xiaomi’s has unveiled its new Mijia Instant Hot Water Purifier 1200G – a three-piece system featuring a smart tap and under-sink units that purify and offer instant hot water with adjustable temperatures. Priced at CNY 3,999 (around £400/$555), it’s currently only available in China, but a European launch might still be on the cards.

Just a few weeks ago, Xiaomi launched the Mijia Water Purifier S1 1200G – a sleek smart tap that filters water on demand. It quickly gained attention due to its polished design and Zero Stale Water 3.0 technology, but now Xiaomi has introduced a new model that takes things up a notch.

The newly launched Mijia Instant Hot Water Purifier 1200G is a three-piece system that includes a smart tap and two under-sink units for both purification and heating. This upgraded version not only keeps your water clean and fresh, but also delivers instant hot water as soon as you turn on the tap – with adjustable temperatures to suit your needs.

Just like the previous model, it’s currently only available in China and is priced at CNY 3,999 (around £400 or $555). That said, there’s still hope both models might make their way to Europe.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

As mentioned, Xiaomi’s new smart tap is designed to deliver hot water immediately, with temperature options reportedly going up to 95°C. It dispenses hot water at a flow rate of 1,000 ml/min, which means you can fill a 150 ml cup in just nine seconds. For room temperature water, the flow rate jumps to 3.18L/min, so a 500 ml glass takes around the same time.

The smart faucet also comes with a built-in display showing the TDS value and current settings, and you can adjust the temperature directly on the tap. With HyperOS Connect, users can check water quality and track usage through the Xiaomi app, as well as remotely tweak the temperature and volume.

