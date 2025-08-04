Google Home update could finally fix common Nest camera issue

QUICK SUMMARY The Google Home app just got an update which could fix a common Nest camera issue. Users who have reported ‘no video available’ errors in the Home app should now see this less frequently.

It’s safe to say that users of Google Home and Nest devices haven’t had the best few months. But now, a new Google Home app update could finally fix a common Nest camera issue – but there’s still no news on what Google plans to do about its other bugs and glitches.

Over the past month, Google Home users have reported many issues with their devices. These glitches have included Google Assistant misunderstanding commands , delayed responses and complete ignoring of questions.

Other issues have also arisen that Google Assistant voice controls no longer work to control smart lights . Many smart home users are fed up with these glitches, and near radio silence regarding any fixes, and there’s even been reports about Google facing a lawsuit .

Amidst the numerous problems that many users are currently experiencing with their Google Home smart devices, there seems to be some light at the end of the tunnel for those who have a Google Nest security camera .

For some time, Nest camera users have stated that they often see ‘no video available’ errors in the Google Home app. This error message is something that has been reported to regularly show in the app when users have tried to open a notification or access a recording.

But thanks to a recent Google Home v3.36 update, Google has said that it’s made improvements to the app, and Nest camera users should see this error message less frequently. As reported by 9to5Google , Google has said “camera users will see fewer cases where a recent video is not yet available for streaming.”

Another fix that’s been reported in the recent app update is camera stream reliability, where Google has “fixed an issue where turning a camera off and on during a live stream would result in a ‘Camera Unavailable’ error, ensuring the stream recovers properly.”

There’s still little news regarding any fixes on other Google Home devices and Google Assistant, but we’re happy to see some improvements being made for Nest users.