Wyze’s security cameras get major upgrade that secures your camera feed

QUICK SUMMARY Wyze has upgraded its security measures following breaches over the past few years. Wyze cameras and video doorbells now have VerifiedView that crosschecks user IDs before anyone can access feeds and recordings.

Wyze is taking your security seriously – the smart security brand has just upgraded security measures on its security cameras and video doorbells to ensure only you can see your footage and recordings when you try to access them.

Back in 2022, Wyze had a major security issue where 13,000 people could view camera feeds and footage from other people's cameras, something that was eventually fixed. But as recently as 2024, Wyze experienced another breach that led to people’s camera feeds and thumbnails being shown on another person’s app.

But now, these security breaches should no longer be an issue or recurring theme. This week, Wyze announced some major upgrades to its security measures so your camera footage is much more secure and only accessible to you, regardless of any glitches.

Wyze has now introduced VerifiedView, a security measure that ensures your camera and its footage is only accessible to you, and won’t accidentally end up on someone else’s app or feed. How it works is a user ID is put on your camera to ensure no one can view it except you.

Anything that your camera captures will contain your unique ID within the metadata, so only you can access your videos, photos, livestreams and recordings. If the ID on the footage doesn’t match your account – which VerifiedView will crosscheck – it won’t be shown in the app.

This upgrade adds an extra layer of security to your system and gives you peace of mind that a breach should hopefully not happen again, and if it does, there’s something in place to prevent it.

VerifiedView is active on select Wyze cameras and is available via a firmware update to your app and camera. The upgrade has been rolling out since April and it continues to do so. As of writing, some older Wyze camera models don’t yet have the hardware to support it, but the brand is looking into ways to remedy this.