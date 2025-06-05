Wyze’s new smart bulb doubles as a security camera – and it’s only $50!

QUICK SUMMARY Wyze has launched its latest smart bulb which doubles as a security camera. The Wyze Bulb Cam combines an 800-lumen smart bulb with a 2K HD outdoor camera to offer a 2-in-1 lighting and security solution – and it’s under $50.

Wyze has debuted its latest 2-in-1 security solution which combines a smart bulb and security camera into one device. The aptly named Wyze Bulb Cam screws into an outdoor light fixture and monitors your home while illuminating the surroundings – and it’s under $50.

Smart home brand, Wyze is best known for its range of smart lighting but the new Wyze Bulb Cam might be the strangest design from Wyze – and any other brand – that I’ve seen to date. It may look strange, but it’s actually been designed to offer both security and lighting so you don’t have to pay for both or worry about them running out of charge.

The Wyze Bulb Cam mainly consists of an oversized motion-activated smart bulb. It can be powered by any light fixture, and doesn’t come with any complicated wires or batteries but simply screws into a fixture like a normal light bulb would. The light itself has 800-lumen, is fully dimmable and can be paired with five other bulbs via Bluetooth to fully illuminate any outdoor area.

So, where does the security camera come in? The outdoor camera can be installed or screwed directly into the bulb or any compatible E26 light fixture. When put together, the Wyze Bulb Cam looks a little strange but it’s also quite inconspicuous which is often what you want from a security camera.

As the camera is part of the light, you might be wondering how it gets a clear field of vision. But Wyze has given the camera 2K HD resolution, a 160-degree wide field of view and colour night vision so it can see clearly day or night – plus the bulb can further light up the footage when it detects movement.

Once the Wyze Bulb Cam is screwed into the bulb, it can be extended, rotated and tilted manually so you can customise what you want to see. The Wyze Bulb Cam can also be controlled via the app, although it’s unclear if you can move or change the camera angles in the app. But what you can do with it is check footage, speak to people via two-way audio and look at your recordings.

Users don’t need a Wyze subscription to use the Wyze Bulb Cam, but Wyze has updated its Cam Unlimited Pro Plan with clever AI features , so it’s something to consider if you’re interested. Plus, Wyze’s products don’t cost too much and neither does the subscription – case in point: the Wyze Bulb Cam is a 2-in-1 security solution that’s under $50!

