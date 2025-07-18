Belkin ends support for Wemo smart home devices – here's how to claim a refund

QUICK SUMMARY Belkin is ending support for nearly all Wemo smart home devices on 31st January 2026, with only four HomeKit-compatible models continuing to work. If your device is still under warranty, you may be eligible for a partial refund, but claims won’t be accepted until support officially ends.

Belkin has announced that it’s ending support for nearly all of its Wemo smart home devices starting 31st January 2026. After that date, only a handful of devices configured through Apple HomeKit will keep working – and it looks like that list is just four products long.

The news was quietly shared via email to customers and on Belkin’s website, confirming that from February 2026, any Wemo features that rely on cloud connectivity will stop working. The Wemo app itself won’t receive any updates beyond that date either, and Belkin says you can go ahead and remove it from your phone or tablet once support officially ends.

On the bright side, you may be eligible for a partial refund, but only if your Wemo product is still under warranty when support ends. Belkin won’t start processing any refund claims until 31st January 2026, and the exact refund amounts haven’t been disclosed yet.

According to Belkin, the Wemo Smart Light Switch 3-Way, Wemo Stage Smart Scene Controller, Wemo Smart Plug and Wemo Video Doorbell will all keep working.

Other Wemo products may continue to function if they’re HomeKit-compatible and fully set up before the deadline. However, outside of that, 27 devices will effectively stop working after the cutoff.

If you’re affected and your device is under warranty, you’ll need to contact Belkin’s support team with proof of purchase to start the refund process. However, just be aware that they won’t be accepting claims until the official end-of-support date in 2026.

Hopefully, Belkin steps up and fairly reimburses those who’ve invested in the Wemo ecosystem, especially users who rely on these devices for accessibility or home security.