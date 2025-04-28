Google kills support for old Nest thermostats – here’s what this means for you

QUICK SUMMARY Google has announced it will be ending support for its older Nest thermostats later in the year. This affects 1st and 2nd generation models of the Nest Thermostat. Google has also said that it will no longer release any new Nest thermostats in Europe.

Calling all 1st and 2nd Nest Thermostat owners: Google has announced the very unfortunate news that it will no longer be supporting these devices. Support will be stopped later in the year which will remove certain modes and features, plus you won’t be able to control them via your phone – here’s everything you need to know.

Google originally acquired Nest back in 2014, and at that time, Nest had already introduced the Nest Learning Thermostat 1st Gen in 2011 and its 2nd generation in 2012. Since then, Google has vastly improved and expanded its Nest smart thermostat offerings, but if you’re someone who still has your 2011 Nest thermostat, you might not be happy about this news.

Announced via 9to5Google , Google stated that it’s “become increasingly challenging to continue to update these products given the early hardware.” So, starting from 25th October 2025, support for the Nest Learning Thermostat 1st, 2nd and European version of the 2nd gen will be ending, and no further software updates will be issued.

Old Nest Learning Thermostat users will no longer be able to control their devices using the Nest or Google Home apps. Users also won’t be able to use Google Assistant to control their thermostat either, and Home/Away Assist modes and other connected features will be disabled, too.

(Image credit: X / @MysteryLupin)

But it’s not all doom and gloom for Nest Learning Thermostat users. While you can’t use your phone to control your thermostat, you can adjust the thermostat’s temperature, schedules, modes and other settings directly on the device.

Considering the best part about smart thermostats is being able to control your heating remotely, this is a pretty big feature to lose. Sadly, news just gets worse from there, as Google has also announced that it won’t release any new Nest thermostats to the European market. This is due to the different hardware and software requirements of European heating systems.

If you’re based in Europe, this is pretty bad news and even more so considering Google launched the Nest Thermostat 4th Gen last year. Unfortunately, EU customers won’t be able to get their hands on the fourth generation model, but the Nest Thermostat E and Nest Thermostat 3rd gen will still be around.