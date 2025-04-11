Renting but want a smart home? This is the smart thermostat you should buy

Making changes to your home as a renter can be tricky – especially when it comes to smart home devices. Between landlords who frown on modifications and the fact that you’ll probably want to take your tech with you when you move, it’s totally fair to hesitate before buying anything permanent.

That’s why the best smart home gadget for renters is one that’s easy to install, doesn’t require rewiring, and can be removed just as easily as it was put in. However, when it comes to the best smart thermostats, a lot of people assume they need to be hardwired into your central heating system – but that’s not always the case.

To clear up the confusion, I went looking for the most renter-friendly smart thermostat out there, and the results are in. It has to be the Google Nest Thermostat E...

The Nest Thermostat E is kind of a hidden gem. It brings many of the same features as the more expensive Nest Learning Thermostat, but in a version that’s way more accessible for renters.

It’s compatible with most 24V HVAC systems and often works without a C-wire, which is a huge plus if you're in a rental and don’t want to mess with any existing wiring. The included smart module, called the Heat Link E, replaces your existing wall-mounted or wireless thermostat and connects wirelessly with your boiler. That means there's no need to physically wire anything into it, and no need for a professional installer.

(Image credit: Nest)

Its frosted display gives it a soft, subtle look that blends effortlessly into any space, and the controls are refreshingly intuitive. It even comes with a built-in stand, so you can just pop it on a shelf or table in whatever room works best. It’s not a touchscreen, but that’s a minor trade-off considering everything else it offers.

You still get all the smart features you'd expect, including custom scheduling, remote control through the Google Home app, voice control via Google Assistant or Alexa, and handy energy usage insights. It even tells you how long it’ll take to reach your desired temperature – a small detail that makes a surprisingly big difference.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So if you're a renter looking to ease into smart home tech without the hassle of wiring or landlord headaches, the Nest Thermostat E is kind of a no-brainer. Check out Google's installation video for more information on how it works:

How to install the Google Nest Thermostat E - YouTube Watch On