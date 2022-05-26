Best Nest smart thermostat deals for May 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re looking to conserve energy, save money and keep your home at an ambient temperature, you need to invest in a smart thermostat.

Smart thermostats keep you and your home warm or cool regardless of the weather outside, and can be controlled remotely via an app or voice control. They analyse and learn from your daily habits and adapt to or create a routine so your home is always at the right temperature without you having to fuss around with it. Smart thermostats are incredibly clever and are handy devices that help you save money on your energy bills (opens in new tab) and beat the cost of living crisis.

Arguably, the brand that makes some of the best smart thermostats (opens in new tab) on the market is Nest. Nest is owned and operated by Google and designs and manufactures smart home devices, like smart thermostats, smart cameras, smart doorbells and smart smoke detectors.

Nest smart thermostats are electronic, programmable and WiFi-enabled devices that use a self-learning algorithm to learn your schedule and adapt appropriately. They’re compatible with most central heating systems and water tanks and can be controlled via the Nest app or with Google Assistant and Alexa voice commands.

The two main types of Nest smart thermostats you can find are: Nest Learning Thermostat and Nest Thermostat E. Both are stylish, easy-to-use and affordable compared to other brands and models, and you can often find big price drops on them via the Google Store or popular retailers like Amazon (opens in new tab), Currys (opens in new tab) and John Lewis (opens in new tab).

If you’re interested in a smart thermostat, keep reading for the best deals on the Nest Learning Thermostat and the Nest Thermostat E for this month.

Nest Learning Thermostat deals

(Image credit: Google)

The Nest Learning Thermostat (opens in new tab) was the first smart thermostat created by Google Nest. There are three generations of the Nest Learning Thermostat with the first launching in 2011, the second was released in 2012 and the third generation came out in 2015. Read our Nest Thermostat E vs Nest 3rd gen (opens in new tab) comparison for more.

The third generation of the Nest Learning Thermostat is incredibly smart, easy-to-use and monitors your habits and adapts accordingly. Its high resolution display shows you the time, temperature and weather, and is compatible with combi, system and heat only boilers, underfloor systems, heat pumps, hot water tanks and more. It can be controlled remotely via the app and is a great way to save money on your energy bills.

When you purchase the Nest Learning Thermostat, you’ll need to pay for installation as it connects to your boiler to control your heating. Installation is typically included within the price, which starts at £219. This might seem a little pricey but it’s actually incredibly affordable compared to other brands. With Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) right around the corner, we expect to see big price drops on the Nest Learning Thermostat which hit its lowest ever price of £140 in 2020.

Nest Thermostat E deals

(Image credit: Google)

The Nest Thermostat E (opens in new tab) is the newest smart thermostat that you can find from Google Nest, which was released in 2017. In our best smart thermostat buying guide, we gave the Nest Thermostat E top spot in the list and commented that it was “brilliantly stylish, capable and affordable.”

While it doesn’t look as premium as the Nest Learning Thermostat, the Nest Thermostat E has all the smarts you need and is a cheaper price. What differentiates the Nest Thermostat E from the Nest Learning Thermostat is not only the display and material but the way it links to your heating. The Nest Thermostat E is battery powered with a built-in temperature sensor which means it’s much easier to install than the Nest Learning Thermostat. It’s still compatible with most central heating systems and also connects to Google Assistant, Alexa and the Nest app. The Nest Thermostat E is priced at £199 but you can often find it for under £100, with its lowest ever price recorded at £79.99 in 2021.

