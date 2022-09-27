Best Tado smart thermostat deals for September 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Stay warm and cosy during the wintertime with the best Tado smart thermostat deals. Smart heating has come on leaps and bounds, and with heating prices hitting an all time high this year, one thing that can help keep your energy usage down and save you money is investing in a smart thermostat.

But with so many brands out there and let’s face it, for some of us the idea of a smart thermostat is super confusing, it can be hard to narrow down what you need. At T3, we like to think of ourselves as smart home experts, so we’re here to make things simpler and help you find the best prices.

One of the best smart thermostat (opens in new tab) brands on the market today is Tado (opens in new tab). Perfect for those who are new to the world of smart heating, Tado (often stylised as tado°) designs and manufactures home thermostat and air conditioning units. Tado has two options available: wired or wireless starter kits and a plethora of add-ons and accessories.

A third of global energy consumption goes into heating and cooling buildings, which is something Tado is focused on changing. According to a German Fraunhofer Institute study, using a Tado smart thermostat can cut your energy usage by up to 31%, so if the cost of living crisis is raking up your energy bills, a Tado smart thermostat can help manage this.

Keep reading for the best Tado smart thermostat deals for this month. If you’re interested in a different brand, we have guides to the best Hive smart thermostat deals (opens in new tab) and the best Nest smart thermostat deals (opens in new tab), plus if you want to see how Tado measures up against the competition, check out our Nest vs Hive vs Tado (opens in new tab) comparison.

Tado Smart Thermostat deals

(Image credit: Tado)

Tado has two options: the Starter Kit - Wired Smart Thermostat V3+ (opens in new tab) or the Starter Kit - Wireless Smart Thermostat V3+ (opens in new tab). This might seem a little simple considering its competitors, but do you really want anything more complicated than that?

Whether you pick the wired or wireless option, both Tado smart thermostats replace your old heating set-up and easily control the heating and cooling in your home. With the Tado app in hand (which is free), you can turn your heating off and on from wherever you are. Both are compatible with voice assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit so you can adjust your heating with your voice. While you can install a Tado Smart Thermostat, we recommend getting a professional in to install it for you, especially if you choose the wired option.

Prices for the wired smart thermostat starts at £179.99 and the wireless option is £199.99. During the big sales season, Tado starter kits regularly drop in price and you can often find them for under £100 at select retailers. For all the specs, see our Tado Smart Thermostat review (opens in new tab).

Tado Add-On deals

(Image credit: Tado)

Once you’ve installed the Tado Smart Thermostat, you’re good to go, but if you want more control over your home, you can buy Tado add-ons. Alongside your starter kit, you can add the Tado Smart Radiator Thermostat (opens in new tab) which is ideal if your home only uses radiator heating. At Tado, you can also find the Wireless Temperature Sensor (opens in new tab) which measures temperature more precisely and can control multiple radiators with one device. If you want to add air conditioning into your home, Tado also has a Smart AC Control V3+ (opens in new tab) system to keep your house cool and ventilated throughout the year.

