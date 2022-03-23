Samsung
code

10% off Galaxy Book2 Pro laptops with this Samsung Discount Code

Ends: Thu 31 Mar 2022
Get Code
Laptops Direct
code

Nab an extra £20 off all selected products with this Laptops Direct Discount Code

Ends: Thu 31 Mar 2022
Get Code
Razer
code

Get an exclusive free Gift when you spend £129 and redeem this Razer Discount Code

Ends: Thu 31 Mar 2022
Get Code
Dell
code

22% off orders of the Dell 27 4K UHD USB-C monitors with this Dell Discount Code

Ends: Mon 16 May 2022
Get Code
Currys
code

20% off orders of Acer Tablet starter kit with Acer ACTAB1022 10" Tablet 32GB when you apply this Currys Discount Code

Ends: Sun 29 May 2022
Get Code
Amazon
code

£2 off Zellar pet grooming gloves when you apply this Amazon Discount code

Ends: Fri 29 Apr 2022
Get Code
Nike

Up to 50% off kids best sellers in the Nike sale

Ends: Fri 29 Apr 2022
Get Discount
Lenovo

Up to 40% off select Lenovo ThinkPads

Ends: Thu 31 Mar 2022, 2 used Today
Get Discount
HP

Students save up to 40% off for at the HP Student Store

Ends: Tue 31 May 2022
Get Discount
Ebuyer

Up to 30% off laptops

Ends: Mon 25 Apr 2022
Get Discount
Very

up to £250 off laptops at Very

Ends: Sun 17 Apr 2022
Get Discount
Logitech

Bag the new pop keys + pop mouse from £34

Ends: Fri 1 Jul 2022
Get Discount
Argos

£100 off orders of Acer c22-1650 21.5 inch 8GB 512GB all-in-one PC at Argos

Ends: Thu 31 Mar 2022
Get Discount
Laptops Direct
code

Free delivery on selected orders with this Laptops Direct Discount Code

Ends: Thu 31 Mar 2022
Get Code
Razer
code

Free 1 year license to FL studio producer edition with this Razer Discount Code

Ends: Thu 31 Mar 2022
Get Code
Razer

Get up to 30% off a range of Razer products and bundles for fragging season

Ends: Thu 31 Mar 2022
Get Discount
Laptops Direct

30% off select HP laptops at Laptops Direct

Ends: Thu 31 Mar 2022
Get Discount
Lenovo

Up to 28% off selected laptops in the Deals of the Day at Lenovo

Ends: Thu 31 Mar 2022
Get Discount
Ebuyer

Up to 20% off laptops at Ebuyer

Ends: Thu 31 Mar 2022
Get Discount
Ebuyer

Up to 20% off gaming laptops at Ebuyer

Ends: Sat 30 Apr 2022
Get Discount
Ebuyer

Up to 20% off selected NVIDIA & AMD graphics cards at ebuyer

Ends: Thu 31 Mar 2022, 1 used Today
Get Discount
Ebuyer

Get up to 20% off selected monitors

Ends: Mon 4 Jul 2022
Get Discount
Samsung

15% off a monitor and chromebook at Samsung

Ends: Mon 4 Apr 2022
Get Discount
Ebuyer

15% off select desktop drives

Ends: Sat 30 Apr 2022
Get Discount
Lenovo

Bag ThinkPads from £600

Ends: Wed 8 Jun 2022
Get Discount
Dell

Bag up to 40% off monitors

Ends: Thu 31 Mar 2022
Get Discount
Razer

Nab gaming keyboards from only £59.99

Ends: Thu 5 May 2022
Get Discount
Razer

Bag PC accessories from £24.99

Ends: Thu 2 Jun 2022
Get Discount
Lenovo

Nab bags and cases from £12

Ends: Thu 12 May 2022
Get Discount
Razer

£10 off when you sign up to the Razer newsletter

Ends: Thu 31 Mar 2022
Get Discount
Razer

Get £10 off orders over £99 with newsletter sign-ups

Ends: Mon 4 Jul 2022
Get Discount
Logitech

Grab mice from £7

Ends: Thu 16 Jun 2022
Get Discount
Logitech

Free Delivery when you spend £39

Ends: Thu 8 Jun 2023
Get Discount
HP

3 Interest-Free Instalments when you pay via Paypal

Ends: Sat 30 Apr 2022
Get Discount
Razer

Customize your own Razer Orochi V2

Ends: Wed 30 Mar 2022
Get Discount
Lenovo

Monitors from only £120 at Lenovo

Ends: Thu 31 Mar 2022
Get Discount
Lenovo

Pick up Chromebooks from just £149.99

Ends: Thu 31 Mar 2022
Get Discount
Laptops Direct

Up to £795 for old phones or laptops at Laptops Direct

Ends: Thu 31 Mar 2022
Get Discount
Logitech

Get up to 25% student discount on selected ranges

Ends: Tue 28 Jun 2022
Get Discount
Razer

Get gaming controllers from £99.99

Ends: Thu 28 Jul 2022
Get Discount
Samsung

Preorder a new Galaxy Book2 & get free Galaxy Buds Pro and multiport adaptor

Ends: Sun 17 Apr 2022
Get Discount
Samsung

Free smart keyboard & bluetooth mouse with a Galaxy Chromebook Go

Ends: Tue 19 Apr 2022
Get Discount
HP

Sign Up for HP Deals and Exclusives here

Ends: Sat 31 Dec 2022
Get Discount
Samsung

Free Galaxy Buds Pro and Multiport Adaptor worth £300 with Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 at Samsung

Ends: Tue 19 Apr 2022
Get Discount
Ebuyer

Laptops from £210

Ends: Fri 29 Apr 2022
Get Discount
Ebuyer

Free next day delivery on laptops at Ebuyer

Ends: Mon 30 Jan 2023
Get Discount
Dell

Up to 15% off selected all-in-one desktops at Dell

Ends: Sun 10 Apr 2022
Get Discount
Lenovo

Up to 55% off outlet items at Lenovo

Ends: Thu 31 Mar 2022
Get Discount
Lenovo

Up to 35% off selected desktops at Lenovo

Ends: Thu 31 Mar 2022
Get Discount
Laptops Direct

Up to 25% off selected Dell laptops

Ends: Thu 21 Apr 2022
Get Discount
Emma Webber
By
last updated

These laptops and computing discount codes make the cost of your new device cheap and cheerful

It’s important to find the right device for what you need. A laptop is really handy if you’re in need of something portable that can run loads of applications - perfect for if you’re working or studying, so make sure you snap up some savings on quality laptops from our PC specialists like Currys and Lenovo. 

If you’re looking for a gaming PC or laptop, Dell’s Alienware range is superbly optimised to give you the ultimate gaming experience every time you play. 

If you’re in need of lots of storage space and a big screen, buying a PC with a monitor is the perfect solution and with top retailers like Samsung and HP, you know you’ll bag a bargain.

You won’t just find deals for laptops and computers here, but also the accessories that go with them, like keyboards, laptop bags and docking stations - don’t worry, we have it all under one roof.

Emma Webber
Emma Webber

Emma is a Content Editor at T3.com. She has a good few years of experience working in the discount code industry, finding ways for savvy shoppers to pick up a bargain or two. Emma adores writing and in her spare time does some volunteering as a Website Editor for a cat charity. She also loves hiking and exploring the great outdoors, dancing (badly) at music festivals, going for a run and painting pictures of animals, dragons and dinosaurs.  

About Laptops & Computing

PCs and laptops are an important part of our daily lives, whether you need one for work or entertainment. There are loads of options out there, from cheap and cheerful to top of the range devices. Whatever your budget is, we have you covered with voucher codes and offers from loads of fantastic PC retailers. Just browse through our list below to find the best deal for you.  

Written by

Emma Webber Content Editor

Emma is a Content Editor at T3.com. She has a good few years of experience working in the discount code industry, finding ways for savvy shoppers to pick up a bargain or two. Emma adores writing and in her spare time does some volunteering as a Website Editor for a cat charity. She also loves hiking and exploring the great outdoors, dancing (badly) at music festivals, going for a run and painting pictures of animals, dragons and dinosaurs.  

Popular Retailers in Laptops & Computing

View all

Popular Categories

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.