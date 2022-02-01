Hints & Tips

Is Jessops delivery free? If your order is over £50, Jessops will deliver your items for free. If it’s under £50, you’ll be charged £1.99 - £3.99, depending on the size of your package and where your address is located. Saturday delivery starts at £8.99.

How do I track my Jessops order? To track your Jessops order, you’ll have to sign into your account to check your order history and status.

Can I cancel my order? If you want to cancel your order before the item has been dispatched, you’ll have to contact Jessops and they’ll sort this for you. If your item has been dispatched, contact Jessops and they’ll organise a return and refund process.

Can I make amendments to my order after it’s been processed? If you want to amend your order before it’s been dispatched, this can be easily taken care of by the Jessops team. If you want to add something to your order, you’ll have to make a separate order. After the order has been dispatched, no amendments can be made.

How do I return an order? To return an order, you can do this within 14 days of delivery. You’ll be required to obtain a Returns Authorisation Number from the Jessops customer service team and write this on your returns form. You can return your order via post or drop it off at your local Jessops store.

If my order is broken, can Jessops repair it? Yes. Jessops can repair your order for free if it’s under a Manufacturers Guarantee. If it’s not, you’ll be charged £25 for the inspection but this cost will be taken off any repair costs. Organise this with the Jessops customer service team.

What is the Jessops price match promise? Jessops will price match your item if you find it cheaper at other stores. These stores include Argos, Currys, John Lewis, Amazon, WEX and Park Cameras. Jessops will also price match photo printing services. You’ll have to call or email the Jessops team to organise this.

Can I exchange or trade-in products from Jessops? Yes. You can trade-in your old equipment in store or online and you’ll receive a deposit from Jessops for your next piece of kit.

Is there a Jessops store near me? Jessops is primarily online but you can also find select stores around the UK, including Manchester, Glasgow, Sheffield, Liverpool, Bristol and Northern Ireland. Check the store locator on the Jessops website for more.

How do I contact Jessops customer service? To contact Jessops, you can email cs@jessops.com , call 0203 322 3387 or start a live chat on the website.

The world of vlogging

Video blogging or vlogging has exploded over recent years. YouTube definitely had a huge impact on video blogging and now almost everyone has a channel and is creating content, whether that’s pictures, writing or videos. Camera companies have seen a demand in video cameras and most websites now have ‘vlogging’ sections so you can shop a full range of equipment, like Jessops.

Jessops offer a wide selection of vlogging cameras and accessories. Some of the best vlogging cameras are from big brands like Sony, Canon and Fujifilm. On the Jessops website and in store, these cameras have great offers and you can also get free gifts and cashback on select products.

Vlogging kits have also become really popular and you see a lot of deals on packs or kits. These kits include cameras, tripods, lenses and memory cards so you can start immediately with all the tech and gadgets, perfect for expert vloggers. If you’re a beginner and don’t want to blow all your cash on a huge tech stack if you’re not sure if it’s for you, you can start with a video camera and add to your equipment as you get more confident and comfortable.

Jessops have everything to do with vlogging, including ring lights and microphones. There are hundreds of microphones, big and small, which can fit on your camera or that can be used during the editing process for voice overs. Ring lights are popular pieces of equipment for vlogging or simply taking pictures. Even if you’re not using them with cameras, ring lights can be handy if you make videos or take photos with your phone.

Refills and used items on Jessops

On the Jessops website or in store, cameras, printers and drones are the main attraction. However, something that’s overlooked and is a necessity for any photographer or videographer are refills and replacements. Buying these on Jessops can save you a great deal of money, so it’s always good to look in the clearance or best offers sections.

Whether you bought your camera from Jessops or elsewhere, Jessops has hundreds of refills, including lenses, ink cartridges, film and batteries. You can find almost any kind of refill for your camera or video model, so make sure you know what type and size of film or cartridges you need and you can easily shop for them on the Jessops site.

Speaking of replacements, we’ve already mentioned that you can get your equipment fixed through Jessops. In addition to this, you can also shop used items at Jessops. The Jessops Used Range is where all their cameras, lenses, drones and accessories are professionally serviced by a team of experts and are given a 12 month guarantee.

When shopping the Used Range, click on the product you want and it’ll tell you what type of condition it’s in. The options you will see are ‘Mint’, ‘Excellent’, ‘Good’ and ‘For Spare Parts or Repair’. As Jessops fully inspect and refurbish their used products, you can feel confident that you’re getting a high quality piece of tech. If you’re trying to save a bit of money, the used section is a great place to look and you can also get top offers on previously used and refurbished cameras.