Does Philips offer free delivery? Yes. Free standard delivery is available on all orders over £20. If your order is under £20, delivery is £5.99.

What’s the Philips returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it within 30 days of purchase. Make sure the item is unused and in its original packaging. Contact the Philips customer service team to organise your return. Once Philips have received your order, a refund will be issued.

How do I track my order? Once your order has been shipped, Philips will send you an email confirmation with courier and tracking information inside. Use this to track your order.

What payment methods are available? Philips accepts all major credit and debit cards, American Express and Klarna.

Does Philips run any money back guarantees? Philips has money back guarantees on a range of their products. There’s a 100 day money back guarantee on Philips shaving and grooming products, the Lumea, coffee machines and air purifiers. Philips also has a 60 day money back guarantee on irons and steamers.

What warranties are available? Philips has a 2-year product warranty on household appliances, health and personal care technology, electronics, automotives and lighting.

Is there a Philips store near me? No. Philips is an internet-only store so you’ll need to shop online.

How do I contact the Philips customer service team? To contact Philips, head to the contact section of the website and select the issue you’re having or the product you want fixing.

1. Find the Philips discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Philips discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. On the right hand side of the page underneath the total, you’ll see a dropdown that says ‘Discount Code?’ Click the dropdown, enter the code in the box and click ‘Apply’.

4. If valid, the page will refresh and the discount will be applied to the total.

As experts in healthcare technology, Philips are well known for their personal care collections which happen to be their most popular and most commonly discounted products. So what are the best deals from the Philips portfolio and where can you find them?

The number one sellers from Philips are electric toothbrushes. Sonicare is the name for Philips’ oral healthcare solutions and is designed and approved by dental professionals. Philips Sonicare features electric toothbrushes, flossing equipment and replacement heads, suited for both adults and kids to get a whiter and healthier mouth, teeth and gums. Philips toothbrushes tend to receive the biggest price cuts, sometimes even as much as £200 off. You can find these deals on the Philips website but Amazon is also a good destination and has regular sales on electric toothbrushes in general.

Philips is known as the world’s number one electric shaving brand and their razors, shavers, epilators and other grooming equipment are often in high demand. Philips also offers trimmers and clippers so customers can shave any length or type of hair that they need to. Like the electric toothbrushes, shaving and grooming gear from Philips is often heavily discounted and can be found on their website or at other third-party stores.

To shop the Philips sale, head to the ‘Promotions’ section of the website for more. Lucky for you, if you’re not 100% happy with your purchase, Philips has a 100 day money back guarantee on their personal care products.

What is the Philips Lumea?

If you’re sick and tired of shaving or waxing, laser hair removal or an IPL machine is the best choice for you. IPL stands for Intense Pulsed Light and is a form of hair removal that performs skin treatments like hair removal, rejuvenation and can alleviate dermatologic issues. An IPL machine is a useful tool for both men and women who want to get rid of unwanted body hair and want to prevent hair from growing back quicker, thicker and bushier each time.

Philips offers several IPL machines under the name: Lumea. In general, the Philips Lumea IPL machines should be used every couple of weeks for three to four treatments until skin is smooth and hair-free. After the first initial treatments, you only need to top up every four to eight weeks to stop hair from growing back. With different attachments for the body, face and bikini line, the Lumea offers different levels of light so it’s most effective and sensitive for the skin area you're treating.

The three different types of Philips Lumea are Essential, Advanced and Prestige. Essential is the first and most basic IPL and is compact and corded. The Advanced is a step up and has multiple attachments. The Prestige is the most powerful choice and has intelligent attachments and smart features to take advantage of.

One disadvantage of IPL machines is that they target darker hair so it isn’t too effective on lighter hair and isn’t suitable for darker skin. However, it’s an effective tool for easy at home hair removal.