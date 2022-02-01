Hints & Tips

The Robert Dyas newsletter is a great way to get the latest offers and deals exclusively to your inbox. To sign up to the newsletter, you’ll need to register for a Robert Dyas account. You don’t need to purchase anything but this makes signing up to emails and checking out easier. Robert Dyas also occasionally offers student discounts at certain times of the year, so keep an eye out on their website, adverts and emails for more information on this.

Robert Dyas has two sections on their website where you can find the best discounts: ‘Sale’ and ‘Deals’. The sale section is where the main sales and categories are, for example, there’s currently the ‘Indoor Furniture sale’ running. There’s also an up to half price mega sale and mega clearance currently on too. The deals section has more individual deals. On the main page and both sales and deals pages, you’ll see a ‘Bestsellers’ reel which showcases the best deals available on popular Robert Dyas products.

FAQs

Is Robert Dyas delivery free? Robert Dyas offers free click and collect, and free delivery on orders over £50 when you use the code FREEDEL50. If you prefer to Click & Collect, check where your nearest Robert Dyas store is and select it when you checkout.

How do I track my Robert Dyas order? On the Robert Dyas website, there’s a section at the bottom of every page that says ‘Track My Order’. Click here and if you have an account with Robert Dyas, you can log in to track your order or look at previous orders. If you don’t have an account, you can type in your order number and email address and Robert Dyas will show you the status of your order.

How do I return my Robert Dyas order? If you’re not happy with your order, you can request to return it to either exchange it for a new product or ask for a refund. First, you’ll need to contact the Robert Dyas Customer Service team to let them know and to arrange collection if necessary for bigger products. To post back your item to Robert Dyas, you’ll need to download and fill out a return form and send the items back to their warehouse. Alternatively, you can pop into a Robert Dyas store. This must be done within 14 days of receiving your goods and a refund will follow once the item has been received by the Robert Dyas team.

What payment methods does Robert Dyas accept? Robert Dyas accepts Visa, Visa Debit, PayPal, MasterCard and American Express.

Can I amend or cancel an order? You can cancel your order within 14 days of purchasing. You’ll receive a full refund if you cancel an order within this time. There are conditions to cancelling your order, for example, you can’t cancel custom or bespoke orders or fresh food.

Is there a Robert Dyas store near me? There are hundreds of Robert Dyas stores around the UK. Head to the ‘Store Locator’ section of their website to find your local store.

How do I contact Robert Dyas customer service? To contact Robert Dyas, you can email them on customerservices@robertdyas.co.uk , call them on 0333 103 6677 or chat with them on the website's live chat.

How to use Robert Dyas voucher codes

1. Find the Robert Dyas voucher code that you want to use and remember to check the T&Cs. You can find this on the T3 Robert Dyas voucher page, their website or via their newsletters.

2. Head to Robert Dyas and add all the goods you want to the basket.

3. When you get to the basket, you’ll see a drop down that says ‘Add a Promotional Code’ on the right hand side. This is where you need to type your code and click ‘Apply’. After it’s been applied, you can check out.

4. Only one discount or voucher code can be used per transaction and codes can’t be redeemed if you’re buying gift vouchers.

How to start your DIY journey

(Image credit: Pexels)

Crafting and DIY projects have become hugely popular in recent years. There are a few reasons for this. Firstly, the COVID-19 pandemic forced all of us to stay home which meant we had a lot of free time on our hands! Many people spent their time starting fun DIY tasks, like candle making, knitting and germinating seeds. Of course, as it was difficult to get handymen out to fix broken things around the house, we had to take it upon ourselves to do this. DIY is also regarded as more sustainable, as instead of throwing things away and buying a new one, you’re giving an appliance a new lease of life by fixing and redesigning it.

DIY can start from anywhere, whether you just need to mend something or you like making something from scratch with your bare hands. To start doing-it-yourself, there are some essentials you’ll need to start your DIY journey, all of which you can get from the Robert Dyas website or your local Robert Dyas store.

To start off, we recommend investing in a drill, drill bit and screw set. A drill is always handy to have around the house to fix things here and there, like screwing together unhinged doors or drilling a hole in the wall to hang a frame. If you’re thinking bigger and want to go into woodwork or furniture making, a drill is also a massive essential. Robert Dyas have top brands for you to choose from, including products from Black + Decker, Makita, Draper, Bosch and Pro-Craft.

If you’re simply looking to redecorate your home with art, you'll need sticky clips and tabs. These are great if you’re living in a flat or rented accommodation where you can’t get away with drilling holes in the wall. Command strips are the best sticky adhesives on the market, and can hold even big and heavy frames.

Garden furniture for people with green fingers

(Image credit: Pexels)

Now that we’re into a New Year and Winter is slowly on the way out, you can start prioritising and pouring love into your garden again. The colder months can be harsh to your garden, especially if you live somewhere that’s blessed with the occasional snowfall. To get your garden ready for Spring, check out Robert Dyas for all things gardening, including the latest buildings and furniture.

Robert Dyas has a plethora of gardening tools and furniture. If you’re looking for a big bit of furniture to add to your garden, you need to check out cabins, houses and sheds that you can install in your backyard. We all joke about dads needing a shed for all their tools, but if you actually are in need of one, Robert Dyas has small, medium and large choices. Whether you’re looking for a little room to chill out in or you want to make a separate home office from your house, Robert Dyas has amazing options for you to choose from. These are typically on the expensive side, but the Robert Dyas Winter sale currently has huge deductions on these, where you can save over a grand on select products.

If you don’t want something as big to complete your garden, why not look into a new greenhouse? More and more people are growing their own fruit and vegetables or are branching out into more exotic plants and seedlings. Whether you’re looking for an extra shelf for your greenhouse or a whole new structure, Robert Dyas has wood, glass and other options that can stand alone, sit nicely against your house or hang on your walls.