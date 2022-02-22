Hints & Tips

To stay up-to-date with Otty, subscribe to their emails. By signing up to the Otty newsletter, subscribers get access to the latest news, launches and offers straight to their inbox. When you sign up, you also get 5% off your first Otty order. For more promotions, make sure to follow the Otty Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. While it's rare to see big discounts from Otty, they often have great bundle offers with up to 45% off on Original Hybrid, Pure Hybrid, Aura Hybrid and Pure Plus models.

The Otty Referral Program is a way for you to refer a friend and get £25 per referral. When you refer a friend and they pass their 100 night trial, you’ll receive a £25 Amazon voucher. Otty also has a price match promise scheme where if you find an Otty mattress elsewhere (including discounts) from a third party retailer like Amazon, Otty will match the price.

Students can get a student discount at Otty in partnership with Student Beans. When you sign up and verify your student status for free, students unlock a special code to get 41% off on Otty products.

The easiest way to stay up to date with Otty sales, deals and discounts is by staying in touch with the T3 discount page for Otty. We regularly update this page with the latest deals so stay tuned for more.

FAQs

Does Otty offer free delivery? Yes. Free standard delivery is available on all orders, no matter the cost. Other options include premium delivery which starts from £10.

Will Otty deliver my mattress to my room and unpack it? Yes. Otty offers the following premium delivery options: Premium delivery to your room of choice / Premium delivery to your room of choice, mattress unpacking and package removal / Premium delivery to your room of choice and old mattress collection / Premium delivery to your room of choice, mattress unpacking, package removal and old mattress collection. This starts at £10 and goes up to £50.

What’s the Otty returns policy? Otty has multiple return policies depending on what product you’ve bought. Head to the Otty website and follow the returns process. Once Otty receives and inspects your order, a refund will be issued. For mattresses, you can return them within 100 days, pillows, mattress toppers and accessories can be returned within 14 days and bed frames, ottomans and rejuvenated mattresses can be returned within 30 days.

What is the Otty 100 night trial? The Otty 100 night trial is on their mattresses and means you can use your mattress for up to 100 days and return it if you’re not happy with it.

How do I track my order? Once your order has been dispatched, Otty will send you an email with tracking and courier information inside. Use this to track your order.

What payment methods are available? Otty accepts all major credit and debit cards, American Express, PayPal, Google Pay, Amazon Pay, Apple Pay and Discover.

What warranties are available? Otty has a 10 year warranty on their mattresses and a 1 year warranty on pillows, duvets, bedding, mattress toppers and bed frames.

Will Otty pick up my old mattress? Yes. Otty offers old mattress disposal and this can be selected at the checkout. The courier will collect your old mattress at the same time as delivering your new one.

Is there an Otty store near me? Otty has a showroom in Leeds that you can visit but you’ll need to book an appointment. For easy shopping, order from the Otty website.

How do I contact the Otty customer service team? To contact Otty, call 0330 111 2222, email cs@otty.com or start a live chat on the website.

How to use Otty discount codes

1. Find the Otty discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Otty discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. At the checkout on the right hand side of the page, you’ll see a box that says ‘Discount Code’. Enter your code here and click ‘Apply’.

4. If your discount code is valid, the page will refresh and your total will be updated.

What mattress options are there from Otty?

(Image credit: Otty)

As award-winning sleep experts, Otty has four different mattresses and mattress bundles for you to choose from. Before you start buying a mattress or sleep set, it’s important that you have an idea of what you’re looking for in a mattress and what works best for you and your nights sleep.

Otty’s four different mattresses that you can shop are the Original Hybrid, the Aura Hybrid, the Pure Hybrid Bamboo & Charcoal and the Pure+ Hybrid Bamboo & Charcoal Premium. Prices start from £250 and go up to £500, depending on what model and size you pick.

The Otty Original Hybrid mattress has 2000 16cm supportive pocket springs, three layers of cushioning and temperature regulating memory foam. It's a reasonably priced model and is the best starter mattress to go for. For a cheaper option, the Aura Hybrid uses a combination of 70% springs to 30% foam and stands at 23cm in height. It’s the most affordable Otty mattress that’s both comfortable and affordable.

The Otty Pure Hybrid Bamboo & Charcoal mattress is made from bamboo memory foam with charcoal infused layers. This mattress and its materials are designed to be antibacterial, odour-eliminating, moisture absorbing and temperature-regulating. The Otty Pure+ Hybrid Bamboo & Charcoal Premium mattress is a step up with up to 4000 pocket springs, 7 layers of memory foam and uses bamboo and charcoal for comfort and hygiene.

Depending on your budget and level of support you want, all of these options are comfortable, supportive and affordable.

What are bamboo & charcoal mattresses?

(Image credit: Otty)

Otty is well known for its innovative hybrid technology and impressive use of bamboo and charcoal materials. The Pure Hybrid Bamboo & Charcoal mattress and the Pure+ Hybrid Bamboo & Charcoal Premium mattress are the first in the UK to use bamboo and charcoal foam.

The bamboo and charcoal material creates a veritable super-foam that’s said to be antibacterial, moisture-wicking and temperature-regulating. Made with sustainable materials, these mattresses are pricier than other Otty models but offer a comfortable and hygienic night sleep. The bamboo memory foam is combined with charcoal infused layers which eliminates odours, wicks away moisture and regulates temperature while you sleep.

The Pure Hybrid features Otty’s tallest ever springs that stand high at 16cm to ensure full support for your back and joints. The Pure+ Premium version is a step up and has up to 4000 pocket springs and 7 layers of memory foam. These two mattresses are best suited for people who tend to run hot at night and for those who suffer from allergies, sensitive skin and asthma. While designing the Otty mattresses and toppers, the Otty founder discovered that most mattress covers are non-removable and store germs, bacteria, sweat and dead skin cells. The combination of bamboo and charcoal is reported to eliminate this issue to offer a comfortable and hygienic night’s sleep.

To save extra money at Otty, you can buy the bamboo & charcoal mattress with the pillows, mattress protector, pillowcases and duvet covers to complete the set and get 40% off.