Nintendo discount codes for August 2022

Hints & Tips

To stay up-to-date with Nintendo, sign up to their newsletter. By subscribing to Nintendo emails, subscribers receive all the latest news, inspiration and promotions straight to their inbox. For more news and content, make sure you’re following Nintendo on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Twitch.

If you’re a regular Nintendo customer, become a MyNintendo rewards programme member. This reward programme from Nintendo allows you to earn points and get rewards in multiple different ways, like using Nintendo apps on your smart devices, using the Nintendo eShop or signing up for a Nintendo account. You can earn points and redeem them for rewards like exclusive games, discounts and in-app items, and you can spend Gold Point when you buy Nintendo Switch games on the Nintendo eShop or Nintendo website.

When you shop on the Nintendo website, you can find exclusive offers and games and receive free gifts with select purchases. You can also shop for Nintendo products on third-party websites and stores, including Amazon, Currys, Argos, John Lewis, Very, Game, Selfridges and more.

If you’re a student, you can get a student discount at Nintendo. In partnership with Student Beans, students simply need to sign up and verify their student status to get 10% off on all orders from £20.

FAQs

Does Nintendo offer free delivery? Nintendo offers free standard delivery on orders over £20. If your order is under £20, you’ll have to pay £1.99 for delivery. Express delivery is available on orders over £199.99 or if your order is under that, delivery is £3.99.

What’s the Nintendo returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it for a full refund within 30 days of receipt. All items will need to be returned unopened, resealed, with tags attached and in their original condition. To start a return, contact the Nintendo customer service team. This is also the case if you’d like to exchange your order or if your order arrived in a broken or damaged condition.

How do I track my order? Once your order has been dispatched, Nintendo will send you a confirmation email with tracking links and information inside. Alternatively, you can sign in to your Nintendo account to view your order status.

Can I make changes to or cancel my order? Unfortunately, once you’ve placed your order, you won’t be able to amend it. If you want to order more Nintendo products, you’ll have to start a new order and if you want to cancel your order, you’ll need to contact Nintendo customer service.

What payment methods are available? Accepted methods of payment include all major credit or debit cards, PayPal, Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Does Nintendo offer repairs? Yes. Visit the ‘Repairs and Troubleshooting’ section of the Nintendo website for more information.

Can I recycle my old Nintendo products? Yes. Nintendo offers a recycling service on electrical and electronic products and batteries.

Is there a Nintendo store near me? There are multiple Nintendo stores around the world but the best way to shop Nintendo is to do it online or through a third-party website or retailer.

How do I contact the Nintendo customer service team? To contact Nintendo customer service, start a live chat on the website.

How to use Nintendo discount codes

1. Find the Nintendo discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Nintendo discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. On the right hand side of the checkout page, you’ll see a dropdown that says ‘Add a discount code’. Click this, enter the code into the box and click ‘Apply Code’.

4. If valid, the page will refresh and the discount will be applied to your total.

Why you should buy a Nintendo Switch

(Image credit: Nintendo)

As one of the most popular video game companies in the world, Nintendo is a go-to brand to shop from for the latest games and consoles. Nintendo have become well known for their Gameboy, Super Nintendo Entertainment System, Nintendo DS and Wii consoles, but they’re now popular for their Nintendo Switch devices.

Nintendo Switch is a home video gaming system which offers single and multiplayer gaming. Gamers can use it at home or can take it with them on the go for ultimate mobility and versatility. It easily transforms from a home gaming system to a handheld console with its Joy-Con controllers so you can play Nintendo games on the TV or via the console.

The Nintendo Switch options available include the standard Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch OLED model and Nintendo Switch Lite. The Nintendo Switch and OLED models have TV mode, tablet mode and handheld mode and come with 1x Joy-Con pair, HD rumble and IR Motion Camera. The main differences between these are the size, storage and docking options. The Nintendo Switch Lite just comes in the handheld mode.

The Nintendo Switch had a huge moment during the COVID-19 pandemic with many people gravitating towards Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Gamers love the flexibility and portability of the console and it’s a great family-friendly gaming system with multiple game options available, including Super Mario 3D World, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Pokémon Sword and Ring Fit Adventure.

The best Nintendo characters & the games they’re in

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Alongside its consoles and games, Nintendo is well known for its extensive franchise and collection of characters and worlds. Nintendo characters are some of the most recognisable in the video game industry, and you can find them in video games and merchandise, like bags, hoodies, figurines, soft toys and Lego collaborations.

The most popular Nintendo characters are from the Super Mario world. Nintendo gained international recognition after its release of Donkey Kong in 1981 which was an arcade game featuring Donkey Kong and Mario characters. Since then, Mario and his brother Luigi have starred in many different games, including Mario Kart, Mario Party Superstars, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games and much more. The characters you can find from the Super Mario franchise include Princess Peach, Toad, Yoshi, Bowser, Daisy, Wario, Koopa Troopa. Waluigi, and all the baby character versions! There’s even a Mario movie in the works, starring Chris Pratt and Anya Taylor-Joy, so that shows you how much everyone loves the Super Mario World from Nintendo!

More popular Nintendo characters include Pokémon, The Legend of Zelda, Kirby, Splatoon, Monster Hunter, and most recently, Animal Crossing. Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch came to a lot of people’s rescue during lockdown to provide some escapism and to keep people connected while we were apart. While you make your own characters to play the game, Animal Crossing is also known for Tom Nook, Timmy & Tommy, Isabelle and many other animal characters.