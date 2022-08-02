B&Q discount codes for August 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Hints & Tips

To stay up-to-date with B&Q, sign up to the B&Q Club. The B&Q Club acts as a newsletter subscription and rewards programme in one. When you sign up to the B&Q Club, you’ll receive all the latest news, offers and benefits to your email inbox, and you’ll get £5 off when you spend over £30. The B&Q Club also gives you rewards every time you shop and to receive these rewards, you’ll need to enter your B&Q Club membership number at the checkout.

For more news and content, make sure to follow the B&Q Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest channels. For an easier and smoother shopping experience, download the B&Q app. Available for free on iOS and Android devices, the B&Q app makes shopping and checking out on the B&Q website easier and you can add your B&Q Club card to your Apple wallet. The app also comes with augmented reality so you can see what a product looks like in your home.

B&Q has many sales and offers running throughout the year, especially during Black Friday, Boxing Day and the summer sales. The type of sales you can find are special discounts across different product categories and has a huge clearance sale section for low prices on ‘Everything Must Go’ stock.

If you’re looking for a gift for someone, give them a B&Q gift card. You can buy physical, electronic, decorating and corporate gift card options and you can load up to £1000 on a single card.

FAQs

Does B&Q offer free delivery? B&Q offers free delivery on orders over £50. If your order is under £50, you’ll have to pay £5 for home delivery. For larger orders, you can get free delivery when you spend over £250 or you’ll have to spend £10. For bulk orders, you’ll have to pay £30 for delivery.

Can I Click + Collect my B&Q order? Yes. Select ‘Click + Collect’ at the checkout and once you’ve placed your order, B&Q will tell you what time to collect your order from a B&Q store. You’ll need to bring your payment card, a copy of your order confirmation and proof of ID.

Can I cancel my order? You can cancel your B&Q order up to 24-hours before the delivery is due. To cancel an order, contact B&Q customer service. If your order has been delivered, you’ll need to go through the return process.

What’s the B&Q returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your B&Q order, you can return it for a full refund within 90 days of receiving it. Your order must be returned in its original condition and with its order confirmation, receipt and sales invoice. To start a return, you can go into a store if you bought the product in store or through ‘Click + Collect’ but if you ordered online, you’ll need to contact the B&Q customer service team.

How do I track my order? When your order has been dispatched, B&Q will send you an email confirmation with tracking information inside. Use this to track your order.

What payment methods are available? Accepted methods of payment include all major credit and debit cards, MasterCard, Maestro, PayPal, Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Does B&Q offer an installation service? B&Q offers installation services on kitchen, bathroom and bedroom fittings. The B&Q delivery team will deliver your order and an approved tradesperson will install it for you.

Will B&Q recycle my old products? B&Q will recycle your old electronics, used light bulbs and batteries by popping into a store and using its recycling units. With bigger products like lawn mowers and ovens, you’ll have to organise a collection with B&Q for them to remove your appliance and recycle it for you. Note: if you’re having a B&Q order delivered, the delivery people will not collect old appliances but you’ll need to book a separate collection appointment.

Is there a B&Q store near me? There are over 300 physical stores around the UK. Head to the ‘Store Finder’ section of the website to find your nearest B&Q.

How do I contact the B&Q customer service team? To contact B&Q customer service, call 0333 0143098, fill out a contact form or start a live chat on the website, or head into a B&Q store.

How to use B&Q discount codes

1. Find the B&Q discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 B&Q discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. Underneath your order summary, you’ll see a drop down menu that says ‘Add B&Q Club card, voucher code or discount card.” Click the drop down, select your ‘Discount Type’ and enter the code in the box.

4. Click ‘Apply’. If your discount code is valid, the page will refresh and your discount will be applied to your total.

(Image credit: B&Q)

As one of the most popular DIY and home improvement retailers in the UK, B&Q is your go-to destination for updating and improving your home. Whether you’re repainting your walls or doing a full renovation, B&Q has everything you could possibly need to redecorate your space, including products you can use to do it yourself or services where B&Q experts will help you.

As we’re in the summer months, many home improvement retailers including B&Q are hosting summer sales and clearances. B&Q is offering 20% off kitchen doors, toilets, basins, shower units, tiles, and low prices on garden products like hot tubs, sheds and furniture. Now that we’re all gravitating outside for the warmer weather, it’s a great time to update your garden area with products and services with B&Q.

If your garden simply needs a spruce up, start by giving your fences or shed a new lease of life with a lick of paint and mowing your lawn. New garden furniture is a great way to brighten up your garden and right now at B&Q, you can find cheap deals on parasols, gazebos and other garden furniture like chairs, swings, tables and ornaments. If you’re planning a garden party, a new BBQ, smoker or grill will complete your outdoor dining set-up and for an exciting attraction to your garden for guests and your family, B&Q has low prices on hot tubs from Lay-Z Spa and CleverSpa.

B&Q Planning, Installation & Fitting Services

(Image credit: B&Q)

While B&Q offers products to customers who want to update their homes and do it themselves, they also offer professional services for those planning a full renovation or redesign project. If you could do with an extra pair of hands or a professional set of eyes on a new home improvement project, check out B&Q’s planning appointments, installation and in-store services.

If you’re redoing your kitchen, bathroom or bedroom, you can book a planning appointment with B&Q expert advisers. These appointments can be in-store or online, and the planning appointment will provide you with 3D designs, tailored quotes, finance options and installation services for your DIY project. If you’d still like to tackle this project on your own, B&Q also offers brochures on their kitchen, bathroom and bedroom products and has tools on its website for you to use, including room visualisers and measurement guides.

Once you’ve organised and sorted out your renovation via the planning appointment, B&Q will help you book its installation services. Your order will be delivered by the B&Q delivery team and an expert installer will assemble everything for you. A B&Q showroom colleague will also make sure everything is right with your installation and will send you all the paperwork, guarantees and certificates for the final stages of your project. For smaller projects, B&Q has in-store services like paint mixing, key cutting, Rug Doctor carpet cleaning and material cutting so you can improve the rooms in your home by yourself.