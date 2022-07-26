QVC discount codes for July 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Hints & Tips

To stay up-to-date with QVC, make sure you sign up to their emails. By subscribing to their newsletter, subscribers get all the latest news, upcoming event information and special offers straight to their inbox. For more news and content, make sure to follow the QVC Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest channels.

Alongside the QVC TV channels, website and social media pages, you can also download QVC apps for a better and more seamless shopping experience. The QVC apps are available to download for free on iOS and Android devices, and through Apple products like Apple TV and Apple Watches. QVC also has the Qurio social shopping app which is a community app where shoppers share their stories, inspiration and shopping tips about products they love.

QVC has many sales that run throughout the year. It has a deals and clearance section on the website so you can shop the latest products at cheap prices. The Today’s Special Value section is a daily featured product that’s promoted for a special price for one day only. Some deals are available for a longer amount of time, typically up to 2 weeks.

Other offers from QVC that you can find include £5 off your first order when you use the code FIVE4U and if you refer a friend, you and your friends will get £10 off when you spend over £25.

FAQs

What are the QVC delivery options? QVC offers standard delivery and direct dispatch. Standard delivery takes 3-5 working days and the shipping charges are based on weight and bulk and added at the point of sale. Depending on what you buy, you’ll have to pay a specific delivery fee but you can find promotions on the website involving free post and packaging (P&P). Direct dispatch is available on items that need to be dispatched from the supplier. This can take up to 14 working days and payment will depend on the supplier.

What’s the QVC returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your QVC order, you can return it for a refund within 60 days of the receipt. To start a return, you’ll need to fill out a returns slip and send your item back to QVC. Once QVC have received your order, a refund will be issued in 14 days but you will still be charged for the delivery fee. Make sure to read the returns policy before you start a return as it will be a different process if you received your item via direct dispatch.

Can I cancel my order? If you’d like to cancel your order, you can do so within 14 days of receiving the products. You can do this by contacting the QVC customer service team or by sending the item back to them. If you miss this 2-week window, you’ll have to go through the return process.

How do I track my order? Once your item has been dispatched, you’ll receive an email confirmation with tracking links inside. Use this to track your order.

What payment methods are available? Accepted methods of payment are all major credit and debit cards, including Visa, MasterCard and American Express.

How can I buy products from QVC? You can buy products from QVC via the QVC shopping channels, website and social media apps.

Is there a QVC store near me? QVC has three outlet stores that you can visit that are based in the US. Alternatively, you can shop QVC online, on its shopping channels and on its apps.

How do I contact the QVC customer service team? To contact QVC customer service, call 0800 514131.

How to use QVC discount codes

1. Find the QVC discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 QVC discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. Once at the checkout, you’ll want to press the ‘Checkout’ button and enter your email address for your QVC account. Once you’ve done that, you’ll find all your order and payment details before you pay.

4. On the payments page, you’ll see a box that says ‘Apply a Promotional Code’. Click this, enter your discount code in the box and click ‘Apply’. If valid, the discount will be applied to your total.

What is QVC Today’s Special Value?

(Image credit: QVC)

As a global multi-channel retailer, QVC has a wide variety of brands and products on sale every single day, via its TV shopping channels, website and apps. While QVC is arguably best known for its range of fashion and beauty products, it’s also got a range of items for around the home, including electronics, kitchen appliances, home décor, garden accessories and even food and drink.

Since 1987, QVC has branded its daily featured product as ‘Today’s Special Value’. Today’s Special Value or TSV is where a new product is available every day with a special offer, like a price drop or a free gift. TSV products are pre-launched from 9pm the day prior and are available from midnight to midnight for the whole day or until it sells out. Depending on the product and demand, some TSV deals are available for longer than a day, with some lasting up to 2 weeks.

Depending on the day, a TSV can be absolutely anything, from mattresses to shoes, laptops to house plants. TSV products typically hit their lowest ever prices or come in a bundle package, like buy one get one free. These prices and products are available to shop online, via the TV shopping channels or apps. Many TSV items are offered in multiple colours and sizes (depending on what it is) and you can also pay in instalments. If you love a bargain, then it’s well worth checking out TSV deals to find cheap prices on household essentials.

Special segments on QVC

(Image credit: QVC)

While QVC offers a wide array of products, it has many special segments that focus on specific departments or stores. Throughout the years, QVC has hosted special segments and events on its TV shopping channels and on the website, so shoppers can find exactly what they’re looking for at the best prices.

For example, in 2010, QVC noticed how well its beauty and fashion products were doing and decided to launch QVC Beauty, its 24/7 beauty channel. Beauty is the most popular segment or story on QVC and has dedicated programmes and blog posts catered towards beauty, including skincare tips, makeup tutorials, hair advice and more.

A permanent segment on QVC is Menopause Your Way. Every Friday at 4pm on QVC Live, QVC presenters start an open conversation about the effects of menopause and give tips and advice on how to discover solutions and products to help with symptoms. QVC broadcasts to millions of households around the world but the majority of viewers are older women who typically experience menopause. This is a great segment on QVC as it’s not just targeted around selling products but also focuses on the health and well-being of its watchers.

On the QVC website, you can watch back these episodes and find the best solutions and products available to buy. This includes products targeted towards hot flushes, energising, skincare, vitamins and supplements, and much more. You can find QVC’s most popular segments (beauty, style, living, menopause and garden) under the ‘Stories’ section of the website.