The best way to keep up-to-date on the latest Samsung news is to create a Samsung account and become a member of the Samsung community. By joining the Samsung Members Club, customers have access to rewards, 24/7 superfast support, money off top tech and entries to exclusive giveaways. Simply sign up for a Samsung account and you join the club! Another way to stay in the loop with their promotions is to follow Samsung’s social media channels: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Once you have a Samsung account, you can get involved with Samsung Rewards. This rewards scheme lets you shop and earn points when you buy products on the Samsung store. You can redeem these points and use them on future purchases. Another exclusive membership is the #YouMake community. #YouMake is where you can customise your Samsung device or order bespoke products. You’ll have to sign up for this service and you’ll be the first to hear news updates and special offers exclusive to #YouMake members, including early bird sales and events.

More ways to save money with Samsung is by using their trade-in programme. With Samsung Trade In, customers can trade in their old Samsung phones, tablets, laptops and wswartaches and get money off a brand new Galaxy device. If you’re a student, you can get up to 25% off a full selection of Samsung products at the Samsung Student Store. Samsung is also available on third party retailer sites which often run cheap deals on Samsung devices so keep your eyes peeled during seasonal sales.

The easiest way to stay up to date with Samsung sales, deals and discounts is by staying in touch with Samsung.

Does Samsung offer free delivery? Yes. All Samsung items are eligible for free delivery. If you’d prefer to pick a specific time slot for your delivery, this will cost you £3.99. Same day delivery costs £9.99 and customers can also place their orders online and pick them up in store for free.

What is the Samsung returns policy? Customers can return their Samsung products within 28 days of receiving them. To return a product, you’ll need a return’s label which will have been included in your delivery package. Make sure you let the Samsung team know that you’re returning your item. Once it’s received, Samsung will process a refund or exchange and send you an email confirmation.

How do I track my order? To track your order, log into your account to view your orders. If you don’t have a Samsung account, head to the bottom of the homepage and click ‘Track Your Order’. Type in your order and email ID to see its status.

Will my Samsung order be installed? For small items like phones or IT equipment, installation isn’t available. However, if you’re having a TV or home appliance delivered like a washing machine or dishwasher, Samsung offers installation options for you to choose from like: Delivery, setup and demo / Delivery, setup, demo and wall mount / Installation and disposal of old appliance.

What payment offers are available? Samsung accepts all major credit and debit cards, American Express, PayPal and Klarna.

What warranties are available? All Samsung products come with a manufacturer’s warranty. The length of this warranty depends on the type of device you have but they can last for 6 months up to 5 years. Samsung offers optional extended warranty offers, like the 5 year home appliance warranty. You’ll have to register and activate your products for these warranty types.

What is the Samsung Rewards scheme? The Samsung Rewards scheme lets customers shop at the Samsung store and earn points. To get started, sign in to your Samsung account and start shopping. Your points will start to build up and you can redeem them on other Samsung products.

How do I trade in my old Samsung product? To trade in your old Samsung device, contact Samsung to let them know what device it is and what condition it’s in. From there, they’ll calculate the value and give you an instant discount when you select your new device. You’ll then have to send them your old device.

Can I book a repair? Yes. Click the ‘Book a Repair’ link on the Samsung website. You’ll need to choose the product you want to repair, troubleshoot the issue, choose your repair option, enter your product details and book your repair. This can be an in-store repair, home repair, doorstep repair or a pickup repair.

Is there a Samsung store near me? Yes. There are hundreds of Samsung stores around the world so head to their website to find your nearest store.

How do I contact the Samsung customer service team? To contact Samsung customer service, call them on 0333 000 0333, start a live or video chat on the website and chat to them over social media.

How to use Samsung discount codes

1. Locate the Samsung discount code that you want to use, check the T&Cs and head to the Samsung website. You can find these codes on the T3 Samsung discount code page and Samsung channels.

2. Do your shopping and add all items to the basket.

3. Once you’re in the basket, you’ll see your ‘Total’ on the right hand side. Underneath this, you’ll see ‘Vouchers’ and a link that says ‘Redeem vouchers’. Click this and a pop up will appear where you can enter your voucher code.

4. After you’ve done this, click ‘Apply’. The screen will refresh and the discount will be added to your basket total.

The Samsung Galaxy Series

As one of the biggest and most popular electronics manufacturers, Samsung is constantly coming out with new designs and ways to use their innovative technology. The Samsung Galaxy Series is one of their most well-known collections and mainly consists of smartphones, tablets, earbuds and smartwatches. So what is the Galaxy Series?

The Galaxy collection from Samsung includes the Samsung Galaxy Tab and Note series of tablets, the Samsung Galaxy S and Z series of smartphones and Samsung Galaxy Gear which is a collection of smartwatches. Samsung Galaxy projectors, cameras and laptops have also been adapted and released. The first release of Samsung Galaxy products was in 2009, and since then their products have become the main attraction in the computing and mobile computing markets.

Samsung Galaxy S and Z series are the most in demand as the latest S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 all launched in 2021, with the S21 FE releasing in January 2022. Another popular model is the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2-in-1 laptop that launched in 2021, which combined Google Chrome OS with Samsung’s Android operating system and Galaxy branding.

Although a more expensive model than previous ones, Samsung is helping customers get their hands on the latest Galaxy smartphone with money off when they trade in their old Samsung devices. For Android users, Samsung has really hit it out of the park with their latest technologies and while they’re just behind Apple in the ranking for most sold smartphones, they’re not far behind.

Is a Samsung smartwatch worth the money?

Smartwatches have come on in leaps and bounds since their inception. Many big name brands like Apple, Samsung, Google and Oppo have expanded into the world of smartwatches and fitness trackers. With the many smartwatches available today, it can be hard to decide which brand and model is best for you. Part of their Galaxy Series, Samsung has created their own smartwatches but are they worth the hype and most importantly, the money?

Samsung offers the following smartwatches: Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Watch4 Classic and Galaxy Fit. The Galaxy smartwatches are the successor of the Samsung Gear watches. Following the Galaxy Watch3, the Watch4 was reinvented with all new software. Available in multiple colours and sizes, the Watch4 models have round faces and amazing fitness and communication features. The watch uses body composition analysis which tracks your progress, real-time health monitoring sensor with blood pressure and ECG, plus you can pay by tapping your watch.

The Galaxy Fit has a long rectangular face which is built to fit into your active lifestyle. If you want a watch which focuses more on your activity and gives you advice on how to update your performance, the Fit is the right choice. If you have a Samsung phone or tablet, your smartwatch can connect to them so you’re always linked up to your other devices. Overall, a Samsung watch is worth the money, especially if you want to keep connected at all times while monitoring your fitness levels. It's also ideal if you're an Android user who wants to own a smartwatch.