Victorinox discount codes for August 2022

Hints & Tips

To stay up-to-date with Victorinox, subscribe to their newsletter. By signing up to the Victorinox newsletter, subscribers get the latest news, inspiration, product launches, events and promotions straight to their inbox. New sign-ups will also receive 10% off their first order. For more news and content, make sure to follow Victorinox on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

The best time to look for cheap deals on Victorinox products is to check their website during big sales events like Black Friday and Christmas. Alternatively, take a look at select retailers that stock Victorinox products to find individual deals and price cuts.

Victorinox is well known for its iconic Swiss Army Knife design, shape and functionality. To make your Victorinox pocket knife, watch or travel gear your own, Victorinox offers personalisation services. Simply choose the model, scale, colour and engraving you want to make your Victorinox products unique to you and your style.

FAQs

Does Victorinox offer free delivery? Victorinox offers free standard delivery on orders over £50. If your order is under £50, delivery is £4.95.

What’s the Victorinox returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it for a full refund within 14 days of receipt. To start a return, visit the Victorinox returns page and follow the steps. When you return an item, you’ll need to make sure you’ve filled out the return form that came with your order and you’ll have to return your items in their original packaging, labels and condition.

Can I cancel my order? To cancel an order, contact the Victorinox customer service team as soon as possible to check if your order can be cancelled. If your order has been dispatched, you won’t be able to cancel it and you’ll have to go through the return process instead.

How do I track my order? Once your order has been dispatched, you’ll receive a confirmation email with shipping information inside. Use this to track your order or you can log in to your Victorinox account and view ‘My Orders’.

What payment methods are available? Accepted methods of payment include all major credit and debit cards and PayPal.

Does Victorinox offer any guarantees? Victorinox guarantees that all knives and tools are made of first class stainless steel and that they’ll have a lifetime against any defects in material and workmanship. Electronic components have a 2 year guarantee. Damages caused by wear and tear or misuse aren’t covered by this guarantee.

What should I do if my Victorinox product breaks? If your Victorinox product breaks, contact the Victorinox customer service. Most likely, you’ll be asked to go to your nearest Victorinox store or service centre and an expert will look at and repair your item.

Is there a Victorinox store near me? There are multiple Victorinox stores around the world. Click ‘Find a store’ on the Victorinox website and enter your postcode to find your nearest store or service centre.

How do I contact the Victorinox customer service team? To contact Victorinox customer service, call +44 20 3734 9264 or fill out a contact form on the website.

How to use Victorinox discount codes

1. Find the Victorinox discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Victorinox discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. Underneath the order summary, you’ll see a box that says ‘Add discount / referral code’. Enter your discount code here and click ‘Enter Discount’.

4. If valid, the page will refresh and the discount will be applied to your total.

How to use a pocket knife

(Image credit: Victorinox)

With over 130 years of experience designing, manufacturing and selling Swiss Army knives, Victorinox is your go-to destination for pocket knives and tools. In Victorinox stores or on the website, you can easily shop for small, medium or large pocket knives, as well as additional tools and accessories, including pouches, chains, lanyards and knives designed for the garden and outdoors.

If you’re new to the world of pocket knives, you might be wondering how to use one once you’ve bought it from Victorinox. Depending on the size of your pocket knife, you’ll have multiple functions to choose from, all of which can be used throughout your day to day or when you’re on specific trips like camping. As a multi-tool device, a pocket knife will have multiple tools at your disposal including scissors, tweezers, nail file, toothpick, screwdriver, blades and a keyring. This is the typical tool set if you were to buy the small Classic pocket knife from Victorinox. If you go for something bigger or more specialised, you can find options that feature bottle openers, wire strippers, hooks, corkscrews, can openers, wood saws and pliers.

Sticking to the Classic pocket knife, you can easily slip it into your pocket or hang it from your keys via the keychain attachment. The tools pack away easily into the handle and can be pulled out when you need them. This tool is a handy thing to take with you on a camping trip or to keep in your bag. For example, the blade and scissors can be used to open food packets or cut your food if you forgot your utensils for your camping trip.

Travel in style with Victorinox

(Image credit: Victorinox)

Victorinox Swiss Army knives and pocket knives are your ideal travel companion, whether you’re headed off camping or going for a hike. A pocket knife is always handy to have on your person but especially if you’re exploring the great outdoors. The multiple tool attachments can be used for any tasks, so always make sure to pack one of these in your luggage if you’re planning a trip away.

In addition to its range of knives and tools, Victorinox also has its own travel gear section which is full of quality bags and accessories to take with you on your next adventure. At Victorinox, you can easily shop for carry-on bags and checked luggage to take with you on a full week long holiday, or stick to backpacks, messengers, duffels and totes for a weekend getaway. For even more Victorinox options, you can also find briefcases for work, wallets, toiletry bags and more.

Once you’ve bought your Victorinox travel gear, you can take it one step further by ensuring all your clothing and essentials are safe with Victorinox travel accessories. To make sure your passport and documents are altogether and protected, you can find Victorinox passport holders that come with RIFD protection, accessory cases, laptop sleeves, organisers, padlock sets and more. All Victorinox products are complemented by the Victorinox logo, laidback colours and tailoring, for ultimate versatility, functionality and style.