Hints & Tips

The best way to stay in the loop with Dell is by signing up to their email updates. By subscribing to their newsletters, subscribers will receive the latest news, product releases, exclusive offers and special events to their inbox.

To save money on Dell products, sign up to the Dell Rewards scheme. As a Dell Rewards member, customers earn 1 point for every £1 spent. Once customers reach 500 points, they’ll receive a £15 rewards voucher to be redeemed for future purchases. Both home and business customers can sign up to the programme.

Dell Advantage are special discount codes for specific groups of people. Student discounts are available for eligible students and there’s also school, college and faculty discounts. Military personnel can also get special deals on Dell products and NHS nurses and homecare staff are also eligible for their own exclusive discounts. Dell business customers are also entitled to discounts on Dell’s consumer product range.

To shop Dell sales, head to the right hand side of the homepage and hover over the dropdown that says ‘Deals’. Here all the deals are categorised making it easier to shop. You can also access the Dell outlet in this dropdown which is full of refurbished models that are good as new and at cheap prices. Lots of Dell products – specifically laptops – are available on third party websites like Amazon where they’re given big price cuts so check these out during seasonal sales.

The easiest way to stay up to date with Dell sales, deals and discounts is by staying in touch with the T3 discount page for Dell. We regularly update this page with the latest deals so stay tuned for more.

FAQs

Does Dell offer free delivery? Yes. Dell offers free delivery on every item in their store.

What is the Dell returns policy? Customers can return their orders within 14 days of the order having been delivered. To request a return, you’ll have to contact Dell customer support. Once they’ve been notified, Dell will arrange for the product collection or will provide you with instructions on how to return your product to them directly. The item will need to be in its original condition and packaging and a refund will be issued once the order has been returned to Dell.

How do I track my order? To track your order, click the ‘Order Status’ link at the bottom of the homepage. Enter your order number or internet receipt number and the status of your order will be shown.

Does Dell offer any warranties? Yes, many! For example, the Dell Hardware Warranty is a year long and includes Basic Service with mail or onsite service and remote diagnosis. To find out if your Dell product has a warranty and how long it is, head to the website to check on your warranty status.

Can Dell fix my broken laptop? Whether you have a warranty or not, Dell can fix your broken PC or tablet. Contact an expert and explain your issue. They’ll give you options on what to do and how they’ll fix the problem.

Does Dell have a price match guarantee? Yes. Dell price match Apple, HP and Lenovo products.

What is the Dell Rewards scheme and how do I take part? The Dell Rewards scheme allows shoppers to collect points when they spend money on the Dell website. 1 point = £1. Once you get 500 points, you’ll receive a £15 Dell Rewards coupon which you can redeem and use on future purchases. All you have to do is sign up which is free!

Is there a Dell store near me? No. The easiest way to shop for Dell products is on their website or a third party reseller. You can shop Dell in store when you head into a Currys or John Lewis store.

How do I contact the Dell customer service team? To get in touch with Dell customer service, you can submit a service request on their website to receive an email back or start a live chat.

How to use Dell discount codes

1. Find the Dell discount or voucher code you’d like to use and head to the Dell website. Remember to check the terms and conditions. You can find Dell discount codes on the T3 Dell discount code page, the Dell website and their emails.

2. Do your shopping, add your items to the basket and head to the checkout when you’re ready.

3. At the checkout, you’ll see ‘Coupon’ on the right hand side of the order summary. Enter your code and click ‘Apply Coupon’. The page will refresh and your total will have been updated with the new discounted total.

4. If there are any additional savings from Dell as part of a promotion or sale, it will say ‘Savings’ in the order summary.

What is the best Dell laptop?

(Image credit: Dell)

Dell are arguably the most well known for their extensive selection of premium high quality laptops, designed for both home and businesses. With a huge focus put on the customer and what they want out of a laptop, Dell has developed many different types of laptops so anyone can find what they’re looking for. From gaming laptops to 2-in-1 PCs, XPS to Alienware, you can easily shop by collection, processor, screen size, memory, storage size and type, graphics, colour and display type.

But with all of these options up for grabs, which is the best Dell laptop? In T3’s best Dell laptops guide, we found the answer after our team reviewed, rated and ranked a full range of Dell devices. What we determined was that the best Dell laptop for the majority of people is the Dell XPS 13 which narrowly beat out its competitor, the Dell XPS 15.

The Dell XPS 13 is powerful, well built and compact which solves a lot of people’s everyday problems. It’s internal hardware is made up of the latest 10th-gen Intel processors and has up to 16GB of RAM. The 13.4 inch display can handle anything and the 1,920 x 1,080 resolution makes Netflix watching or note taking seamlessly easy. The screen can also go up to a 4K resolution if you want an even brighter and crisp display. It’s also a portable laptop that you can carry around, ideal for today’s hybrid working environment.

What is a Dell portable monitor?

(Image credit: Dell)

In August 2021, Dell released their first ever portable monitor screen, the C1422H. Portable or separate monitors and screens are aimed at laptop users who want a second or additional screen that they can take with them wherever they go and won’t take up too much space on their desks. So what is the Dell portable monitor and what makes it so special?

The Dell C1422H is a 14 inch lightweight FHD 60Hz display that weighs in at 1.3lbs or 590g. It comes with a stand that keeps it in place next to your laptop screen and with its USB ports, the monitor can be powered or charged by your Dell laptop. The ultimate laptop companion, the dual-screen capability is ideal if you work better over several monitors or want to blow up a specific document for closer viewing. The light up display has easy access controls so you can easily adjust and extend the screen. This portable monitor is also perfect for collaboration purposes as you can provide wide viewing angles and hand it over to someone else for more in depth and personal inspections.

As we’ve all come to mix up working in the office with working from home, laptops have become slimmer and more compact in order to easily fit into bags and cases. The Dell C1422H is no exception and its thin and small size can easily slide into any receptacle and it can even fold flat for more storage.