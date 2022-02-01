Hints & Tips

Lenovo has multiple discounts and programmes for you to take advantage of. LenovoPro is a business community that helps businesses unlock exclusive savings, 1:1 support, giveaways and rewards for free so you can set up your business with Lenovo products. The Legion gaming community gives Lenovo gamers access to content, rewards and giveaways, and you can collect points and earn discounts for Lenovo gaming products.

Lenovo also has a student discount where students can sign up for free to get top deals and discounts on the latest tech, starting at 10% off. The armed forces can also get discounts on Lenovo products when you register on their website. For even more deals, you can trade in your old tablets and smartphones and get cash offers once they’ve inspected your old devices.

Does Lenovo offer free delivery? Yes. Lenovo offers free standard delivery on orders over £50.

What’s the Lenovo returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it within 14 days of delivery. Make sure your item is returned unused and its original packaging with all the right documentation. Use the Lenovo returns process to return your items for free. Once Lenovo has received and inspected your order, a refund will be issued.

How do I track my order? Once your order is shipped, you’ll receive an email confirmation with tracking information and links. Use this to track your order.

Can I cancel my order? Yes. As long as your order hasn’t been shipped, you can cancel your order. You can cancel your Lenovo order by contacting the customer service team.

What payment methods are available? Lenovo accepts all major credit and debit cards, American Express, Diners, Discover and PayPal.

Does Lenovo offer a price match guarantee? Yes. If you find a Lenovo product cheaper elsewhere, Lenovo will match the price or give you a refund to match the lowest price.

What warranty options do Lenovo offer? Lenovo offers base and post warranties on all of their hardware and software products. Check the website to find out if your product is covered by a warranty and if you want to upgrade your current warranty.

Is there a Lenovo store near me? You can shop Lenovo online or at other retailers and resellers, including Amazon, Currys, Argos, John Lewis, PC World and Very.

How do I contact the Lenovo customer service team? To contact Lenovo, call 020 3014 0095 or start a live chat on their website.

How to use Lenovo discount codes

1. Find the Lenovo discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Lenovo discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. Underneath your summary total, you’ll see ‘Have an eCoupon or discount?’ Enter your discount code in the box and click ‘Apply’. The page will refresh and your total will be updated with the discount applied.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3: the best budget laptop

If you’re looking for a new laptop but you’re on a strict budget, Lenovo has great options that won’t break the bank. You don’t have to spend a fortune to get a decent quality laptop and many laptops that are under £500 have great power and deliver a smooth experience.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is a great budget laptop option. While it’s not the most recent Lenovo laptop, it’s still a great model that delivers a solid performance. The 11.6 inch screen is small and lightweight so you can fit it easily in your bag and carry it around with you for daily tasks. The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 runs on Google’s online focused operating system a.k.a Chromebook. Designed to be used online, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 comes with Google services like G-Suite, Google Calendar, Google Docs and Gmail.

Despite its budget price range, the Lenovo IdeaPad runs fast and comes with built-in HD Audio. While it’s known as a laptop that provides the very basics, it still offers plenty when it comes to web searching, video streaming and image editing. Overall, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is a basic system for lightweight computing needs, but that's precisely what many people need.

For a similar model that has more features, runs quicker and is more powerful, there are many other IdeaPad models like the IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook and the IdeaPad Flex 5i.

Lenovo smart devices

As experts in consumer electronics, Lenovo are well known for their smart technology. Alongside their desktops, laptops and tablets, Lenovo also have a full range of smart home, collaboration and devices that they launched in 2018.

More and more homes are becoming smart homes with the latest technology. Interconnected devices that are dotted around the home are helpful to communicate with your family and friends and control your home security and systems, like heating and lighting. The Lenovo Smart Home series includes earbuds, clocks, bulbs and displays. The Lenovo smart home products come with Google Assistant that you can use to stream music, relive your best memories with photos and videos, check the weather and traffic, control your smart home, and more. The top smart displays from Lenovo to choose are the Smart Display 7, 8 and 10.

Smart collaboration has become increasingly popular due to the pandemic. Lenovo smart collaboration devices help you transform your workspace with productivity-enhancing features and smart office systems. The ThinkSmart Hub series features hubs and conferencing speakers. Combining technology with personalised services, the Lenovo ThinkSmart solutions make collaborating and communicating with your team and colleagues more productive and efficient. Lenovo ThinkSmart is compatible with multiple platforms like Zoom and Microsoft Teams, and ThinkSmart devices are also enabled with ThinkShield, Lenovo’s industry-leading suite of security solutions.

Lenovo smart home devices are great for any home type and aesthetic. If you need assistance with your Lenovo smart home products, their smart support has the latest resources and guides, and their expert team will also offer you help and guidance.