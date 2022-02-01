Hints & Tips

For all the latest information from Under Armour, make sure to sign up to their email newsletter. By subscribing to Under Armour emails, you’ll be the first to know about the latest product releases, seasonal sales and deals. You can also stay up to date with any Under Armour news on their social media channels: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

To shop the Under Armour sale, the top bar of the Under Armour website shows off the biggest and latest deals and sales that you can easily click and shop. The sale is divided into categories for men, women, kids and shoes, and are typically percentage discounts like up to 40% off.

Supported by UNiDAYS, students can get an exclusive 10% off at Under Armour. All students need to do is register and verify their student status to take advantage of this discount. Under Armour also has a ‘Refer a Friend’ scheme where if you refer a friend, both you and your friend will get rewarded with 15% off the whole Under Armour store.

FAQs

Does Under Armour offer free delivery? Yes. If your Under Armour order is over £50, your standard delivery is free. If it’s under £50, delivery is £3.95. You can also pick up your order at a pickup point for free.

What is Under Armour’s returns policy? If you’re not satisfied with your Under Armour order, you can return it for free within 30 days of delivery. When you receive your Under Armour delivery, there will be a prepaid return label in the packaging. Wrap your order up in the original packaging and attach the return label to the front. Take this to the nearest post office or pick up point. Once it’s been received by Under Armour, your refund will be processed.

How do I track my order? To track your order, head to the Under Armour website and click ‘Order Tracking’. Enter your order number and email address and click ‘Track Status’. You can also view your ‘Full Order History’ if you log in to your Under Armour account.

Can I change or cancel my order? Unfortunately, Under Armour can’t change or cancel your order if you’ve already received an order number and if the payment has been processed. If you don’t want the product once it arrives, you will have to return it.

What payment methods can I use? Under Armour accepts the following methods of payment: Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, AMEX, Apple Pay and PayPal.

Is there an Under Armour store near me? Head to the Under Armour website and click ‘Store Locator’. Enter your postcode and you can see the Under Armour brand houses, factory houses and dealers near you. Under Armour is also stocked in many big brand retailers, like Amazon, Debenhams and John Lewis.

How do I contact the Under Armour customer service team? To contact Under Armour customer service, call them on 00800 82766871, email on customerservice.uk@underarmour.com or start a live chat on their website.

How to use Under Armour voucher codes

1. Locate the Under Armour voucher code you want to use and head to your local store or the website. These vouchers can be found on the T3 Under Armour voucher page, their website and newsletters. Remember to check the T&Cs before you start shopping.

2. Add all the items to your basket and head to the shopping cart.

3. On the right hand side under the ‘Order Summary’, you’ll see ‘Apply the Promo Code’. Enter the code and click ‘Apply’. The voucher will be deducted from the total and then you can checkout.

Why athletes and gym goers need AllSeasonGear

(Image credit: Under Armour)

If you’re someone who works out outside all year around, it’s essential that you have the right clothes to keep you battling the elements and performing properly. That’s why Under Armour created AllSeasonGear, their athleisure line that is designed to help athletes and gym goers tackle the weather while exercising efficiently.

Under Armour offers HeatGear, ColdGear and AllSeasonGear. Their HeatGear collection is designed to feel cool, dry and light and is best used for days when it’s 20 degrees or above. HeatGear is made of highly breathable fabric that wicks sweat to the surface to keep you cooler, drier and lighter for longer. If you’re working out in the heat, HeatGear is your best option for keeping at an optimal temperature and not overheating. This line is comprised of t-shirts, shorts and tank tops, but you can also find long sleeved options and leggings.

Unsurprisingly, ColdGear is the complete opposite. It’s designed to make wearers feel dry, warm and light and it’s best worn on days when it’s 13 degrees or below. ColdGear features dual-layer fabric that wicks moisture from the skin and circulates body heat. This keeps you warm without weighing you down. This line is ideal for outdoor runners during the winter time or hikers.

Finally, AllSeasonGear is between the two and is built for temperatures between 13 and 20 degrees. AllSeasonGear is made of radical fabrics that flex with changing weather conditions. This delivers temperature regulation and maximum breathability to those wearing it.

How to pick the right pair of leggings

(Image credit: Under Armour)

Easily the most popular workout item has to be leggings. Gym leggings or tights are extremely versatile and worn by both men and women. Comfortable, sculpting and able to withstand even the deepest of squats, you can’t go wrong with a good pair of leggings in your arsenal.

If you’re new to the world of leggings, it’s a good idea to find the best pair for your type of exercises. You don’t want a pair of slouchy leggings that can fall down while you run and similarly, you don’t want leggings that are too tight if you’re going to be doing lots of leg focused exercises. Leggings can really transform your workout if you have the right pair for what you’re doing.

When searching for the perfect pair of leggings, start by checking the photos. Are they full length or ankle length? Are they high waisted or low waisted? Are they a colour that will go with my other activewear? These are simple questions to get out of the way before you even look at the details of the product. If you’ll be running outside a lot (especially in the wet and mud), full length high waisted leggings are your best bet as you can avoid muddy legs and your leggings won't slip down while you run.

Once you’ve found the leggings you like, check the specifications when you click on them. What type of fabric are they? Do they have pockets? Are they breathable and stretchy? Will they go see-through after too much wear and tear? These are all things you can find out from the product description, especially on Under Armour. Make sure to check the ‘DNA’, ‘Specs’ and ‘Fit & Care’ for all the details before you pick your new pair of leggings.