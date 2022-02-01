Hints & Tips

For the latest news from Shark, subscribe to their mailing list. By signing up to their emails, subscribers have exclusive access to deals and competitions, plus they’re the first to know about any sales. Shark’s social media channels also promote the latest news so make sure to follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest and TikTok.

Shark have regular offers on their array of products. To shop the sale, you can click on the ‘Offers’ section on the homepage or you’ll find their main sales at the top of the homepage in the carousel. Products involved in the sale will also have a big ‘Sale’ sticker on them. Shark offers are on limited edition models, bundles and individual products. As Shark is available on third party retailers, customers can shop great deals on Shark products on other websites. This can sometimes be cheaper so make sure to check out other retailers during sales seasons, like Black Friday.

Shark has a price match policy where if you find a Shark product on an approved retailers website for cheaper, Shark will match the price. Approved retailers include Amazon, AO.com, Argos, Currys, John Lewis, Littlewoods and Very.

The easiest way to stay up to date with Shark sales, deals and discounts is by staying in touch with the T3 voucher page for Shark. We regularly update this page with the latest deals so stay tuned for more.

FAQs

Does Shark offer free delivery? Yes. Shark has free UK mainland delivery on all online orders. Customers can also click and collect for free at a DPD collection point.

What is Shark’s returns policy? Shark offers a 30 day money back guarantee if you’re not happy with your product. To return an order (free of charge), you’ll need to head to ‘My Account’ on the Shark website, select your order and click ‘Return’. You’ll then be given instructions on how to create your return. You’ll have to download a return label that will be sent to you via email. Attach the label to your product box, locate your nearest DPD pick-up point and take your parcel there. Once Shark has received your return, they’ll issue a refund. DPD can also pick up your order from your home if you’d prefer.

What guarantees does Shark offer? Every Shark machine comes with a free parts and labour guarantee. If you’ve recently purchased a Shark device, you can register for a 5 year guarantee by completing an online form detailing your purchase.

Does Shark price match? Yes. If you find a Shark model cheaper on another approved retailer website, Shark will price match it.

Can I pay in instalments? Yes. Shark customers can pay in monthly instalments.

What do I do if my Shark device stops working? Customers can purchase replacement parts and accessories, including batteries. If the problem is something bigger, you can read guides from the Shark website to fix the problem yourself. If you’re still experiencing problems, you can call the Shark customer service team.

Is there a Shark store near me? No. Shark is an online brand. If you want to buy Shark in person, you can visit third party retailers that may have them in stock, like Currys, Argos and John Lewis.

How do I get in touch with the Shark customer service team? To contact Shark, you can call them on 0800 862 0453 or submit a form on their website.

How to use Shark voucher codes

1. Locate the Shark voucher code that you want to use and head to the Shark website. Remember to read the terms and conditions before shopping. You can find Shark voucher codes on the T3 Shark voucher codes page, the Shark website and from their emails.

2. Do your shopping, add your items and head to the shopping cart.

3. Under the order summary on the right hand side of the page, you’ll see ‘Have a coupon? Redeem here.’ Click on this and a drop down will appear. Enter your code into the box and click ‘Apply’.

4. The page will refresh and your total will be updated to the new discounted total.

What vacuum cleaner do I need?

(Image credit: Shark)

As a leading household appliance retailer, Shark are best known for their vacuum cleaners. Shark vacuum cleaners are award-winning and high quality models developed with the latest innovative Shark technology. Customers can pick and shop different vacuum cleaner categories on the Shark website, including cordless, cylinders, upright and handheld models. Depending on your house size, style and design, it’s important to find the right vacuum cleaner for your lifestyle. With their extensive array of models, Shark has got you covered.

Cordless vacuum cleaners are the new norm and are extremely popular. By eliminating the faff and hassle of cords, users can easily hoover their home and get to the hard-to-reach areas without worrying about getting tangled. Cordless vacuums can also be extremely lightweight so they’re not too difficult to carry up and down the stairs.

Upright vacuums are typically chunkier than cordless models but they can also hold more dirt and dust due to their bigger bags. They also tend to have more suction power, ideal if your carpet can accumulate a lot of muck. Shark cylinder vacuum cleaners are bagless and come with a self-cleaning brush roll so you don’t have to worry about cleaning out the dirt bag. Finally, handheld vacuums get into difficult and smaller areas, and they’re very handy at cleaning sofas and the corners of the stairs.

All Shark vacuum cleaners work fluidly on carpet and hardwood floors, plus their innovative Flexology and Anti Hair Wrap technology means they can reach and clean anywhere, while not getting clogged with pet or human hair.

Why it’s essential to have an Air Purifier in your home

(Image credit: Shark)

The pandemic has definitely taught us the value of getting outside and breathing in fresh air. If you’re getting out regularly or you’re currently cooped up with the dreaded virus, getting fresh air pumping through your house and cleaning the quality of your air is extremely important for your health and wellbeing. Air purifiers and filters are the best way to do this.

Air purifiers and filters are devices that remove contaminants from the air to improve the air quality in the home. These devices are especially beneficial for asthmatics, and allergy sufferers and they’re great at reducing mould or second-hand tobacco smoke. Depending on the size you choose, air purifiers can easily sit in the corner of the room out of the way and go unnoticed while it does its work.

Shark air purifiers efficiently clean the air in your home by intelligently tracking the air quality with Clean Sense IQ and automatically adjusting the cleaning power. Real time results are reported on the display screen. Customers can choose from 4 or 6 fan models and these filters circulate the air throughout the rooms in your house. The filter also removes and neutralises odours, traps dirt and particles and captures 99.97% of allergens and pollutants. They’re ideal for people with big houses and families with young children, especially if you have any family members with allergies and health concerns.