Expedia discount codes for August 2022

Hints & Tips

To stay up-to-date with Expedia, subscribe to their emails. By signing up to the Expedia newsletter, subscribers receive all the latest news, inspiration and offers straight to their inbox. For more news and content, make sure to follow Expedia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

If you’re a regular Expedia customer, sign up to Expedia Rewards. Expedia Rewards is a membership/loyalty programme with Expedia which you can sign up to and join for free. With Expedia Rewards, you earn points and rewards when you book eligible flights, hotels, cars, activities and packages. The more points you earn, the more you can use on future holiday bookings. There are three Expedia Rewards membership tiers which you can progress to when you earn a certain amount of points: Blue, Silver and Gold. Expedia Rewards members get exclusive member prices and deals, including 10% off on select hotels and double points on airline miles.

For an easier booking experience, sign up for the Expedia app. To download the app, you need to enter your phone number on the website to get your unique download link for access. The app allows you to easily book holidays at Expedia, plus you get app deals and rewards, including 10% off on select hotels when you book on the app.

If you’re a Nectar card holder, you can spend your Nectar points at Expedia.

FAQs

How do I book a holiday on Expedia? On the Expedia homepage, enter your destination, check-in and check-out dates and the amount of travellers in the search box, and click ‘Search’. At the top of the search box, you can choose between ‘Stays’, ‘Flights’, ‘Cars’, ‘Packages’ and ‘Things to do’ so you can book your whole holiday on Expedia. Once you’re shown all your options, you can choose the best option for you and go through to the payment page.

What’s the Expedia returns policy? Customers can request a refund at Expedia for their flights, hotels, cars, activities and packages. To start a refund with Expedia, you’ll need to contact the customer service team. For flights, most refunds are issued within 12 weeks but are dependent on the airline. For hotels, most rooms are refundable if you cancel before the hotel’s cancellation deadline. Activities can be cancelled and refunded before the activities cancellation deadlines. Car services can be cancelled and refunded at least 6 hours prior to pick-up.

Can I make changes or cancel my booking? Yes. Depending on what you want to change and what kind of booking you want to cancel, you may need to contact Expedia or the airline/hotel directly.

What payment methods are available? Accepted methods of payment include all major credit and debit cards, American Express, PayPal and Diner’s Club International.

Does Expedia offer insurance? Expedia offers 2 insurance options in partnership with AIG/Travel Guard. This includes the Cancellation plan and Protection plan which you can add to your flight, hotel and package bookings.

Is there an Expedia store near me? No, Expedia is an online-only travel agency.

How do I contact the Expedia customer service team? To contact Expedia customer service, start a live chat on the website.

How to use Expedia discount codes

1. Find the Expedia discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Expedia discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Choose a hotel, flight or holiday package at Expedia and follow the booking instructions to the payment page.

3. Once you’re at the checkout, you’ll see ‘How would you like to pay?’. Select ‘Enter a voucher code’ under here, enter the code in the box and click ‘Apply Voucher’.

Book a holiday package on Expedia

Since its launch in 1996, Expedia has grown into one of the world’s leading online travel agencies. On the Expedia website, customers can book flights, reserve hotel rooms, organise car rentals, set-up activities and book whole holiday packages to countries around the world. When it comes to booking a holiday, most people book flights and hotel rooms separately, but with Expedia, you can organise your entire holiday on their website to take the stress out of booking.

On the Expedia homepage, you’ll see a search bar where you can enter your destination, check-in and check-out dates and the amount of travellers. Underneath the ‘Stays’ section, you’ll be able to select ‘Add a Flight’ or ‘Add a Car’ to easily organise your flight to and from your holiday destination and sort out car hire and rental once you arrive. Alternatively, click ‘Packages’ and choose between two or more services to save on your trip. Once you select everything you need, Expedia will show you all your options. Here, you can filter by budget, meal plan options, Wi-Fi, guest rating, inclusive plans, accessibility and more.

Booking a holiday package with Expedia is a great option to choose if you prefer to do all your booking in one place. Customers are also more likely to find lower prices and discounts when you book flights, hotels and cars together. For any additional services, Expedia also helps you find activities to do while you’re away which is ideal if you’re travelling with a big group of friends or family.

How to find things to do on your next holiday

If you’re headed to a destination that you’ve never been to before, it’s a good idea to find out what there is to do while you’re there. Even if you’re planning on doing nothing and chilling out while you’re away, you might fancy exploring the area you’re in or find a good restaurant to try while you’re there, which you can do with Expedia.

On the homepage, select ‘Things to do’, enter your destination and the number of guests, and click ‘Search. At the next page, Expedia will show all your activity options from tours and day trips, history and culture, adventure and outdoor, private and custom tours, attractions, classes and workshops, shows and concerts, shopping, spas, food, drink and nightlife and much more. Expedia shows you the top 10 things to do in your location and allows you to easily filter by traveller rating, activity start times and duration.

Once you’ve picked your activity, you’ll be shown how much it is per person, cancellation policies and the entire overview of the experience. By booking an activity in advance, this guarantees that you’ll be able to do the things you want to do while you’re away rather than booking it when you get there and risking the tour or activity being full. It’s also a great way to organise your holiday schedule so you have somewhat of a plan while you’re away.