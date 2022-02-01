Hints & Tips

The best way to find a Soak & Sleep deal as soon as you start shopping on the website is by signing up to the Soak&Sleep newsletter. When you join their mailing list, you’ll immediately receive an instant discount code which takes 20% off your first purchase. These emails will also provide you with new product previews and email-only discounts. Soak & Sleep offer free UK delivery and free returns. They also offer a price promise, so if you find anything on their website cheaper somewhere else, they’ll match it.

When you click on the Soak & Sleep website, you’ll see a Sale section at the top of the page. In the dropdown, you can shop by category or by discount, including 20%, 30% and 40%. When you head to the sale page, you can shop by department, warmth/tog, type, size, colour, fabric, thread count, style and more. Whether you’re in the sales section or looking at a product, you’ll see that the product image will have a sticker on it which will show you if there’s a discount and how much it is. Depending on what you’re shopping for, you can also get bundle deals like duvets, pillows or bedding and you can take an extra 5-15% off.

The easiest way to stay up to date with Soak&Sleep sales, deals and discounts is by staying in touch with the T3 voucher page for Soak&Sleep. We regularly update this page with the latest deals so stay tuned for more.

FAQs

Does Soak & Sleep offer free delivery? For orders over £60, Soak&Sleep offer free standard delivery. Orders under £60 are £4.95 and next day delivery is £7.99. Mattresses and furniture deliveries are all free.

How do I track my Soak & Sleep order? Soak&Sleep use DPD for their deliveries so to track your order, head to www.dpd.co.uk. For mattresses and furniture deliveries, track your order here: furdeco.co.uk/track-your-order .

What is the Soak & Sleep returns policy? Soak&Sleep offer a 365 day returns policy. To submit a return, you’ll have to complete the returns section on the dispatch note which you received with your parcel. Visit www.collectplus.co.uk/soakandsleep/ and print a return label and then take it to your nearest Collect+ store to drop off your parcel. For bigger orders, contact the Soak&Sleep team and they’ll organise pickup.

How long will the return and refund process take? Returns typically take 3-5 working days and refunds will follow after the Soak&Sleep warehouse has received it. Refunds take around 5-7 days.

What guarantees do Soak & Sleep have? Soak&Sleep offer guarantees on multiple products, including up to 15 years on duvets, up to 5 years on pillows, mattresses and mattress toppers and up to 2 years on protectors. All other products have a 365-day guarantee.

How does the Soak & Sleep price promise work? The Soak&Sleep price promise guarantees that if you find a product cheaper elsewhere, they’ll match the price. If you’ve already bought and received your Soak&Sleep product and you find it cheaper elsewhere, make sure you submit your price promise within a month of purchase so Soak&Sleep will refund the difference.

Is there a Soak & Sleep store near me? Soak&Sleep are an online retailer so you can only shop for their products on their website.

How do I contact the Soak & Sleep customer service team? To contact the Soak&Sleep customer service team, you can call them on 01483 616 616, start a live chat on their website or head to the ‘Contact Us’ page and fill our your details and request.

How to use Soak & Sleep voucher codes

1. Find the Soak&Sleep voucher code that you want to use and remember to check the T&Cs. You can find these on the T3 Soak&Sleep page, newsletters or on the Soak&Sleep website.

2. Head to the Soak&Sleep, do your shopping (remember to only add eligible products) and head to the basket.

3. On the right hand side of the Soak&Sleep basket, you’ll find an ‘ADD A DISCOUNT CODE’ box. Type or paste the code in and click ‘Apply’.

What is Hungarian Down?

(Image credit: Soak&Sleep)

As sleep experts, Soak&Sleep offer hundreds of comfy duvets and pillows, including feather, memory, foam and Hungarian down options. If you’re looking for a new pillow, head to the pillow page on Soak&Sleep and you can shop by category. For example, you can shop by firmness including soft, medium and firm. If you’re looking for a specific type, Soak&Sleep have travel, support, maternity and pregnancy pillows for a perfect and customisable nights sleep.

You can also shop by filling, including wool, microfibre, anti allergy, eco friendly, down and feather options. One of Soak&Sleep’s most popular fillings is Hungarian Down. Hungarian goose down is considered to be one of the finest quality downs due to its large clusters which makes the pillow extra comfortable.

Sustainably sourced and crafted by a family-run business, Hungarian down pillows and duvets on the Soak&Sleep website are made to the highest standards. The filling is washed in heated spring water and sorted using a wooden sorting machine to grade the down. Then the duvets and pillows are hand finished with soft 280 thread count cotton casing. This filling is approved by Oeko-Tex, EDFA and No-Mite so you know you’re getting a quality pillow, plus it comes with an authenticity certificate. Soak&Sleep also double check the Hungarian down duvets and pillows to make sure their customers are truly satisfied and happy with their purchases. They also come with product guarantees, so you have up to 5 years protection on pillows and 15 years on duvets.

Premium towels & bathrobes

(Image credit: Soak&Sleep)

Soak & Sleep are primarily experts in sleep and products related to the bedroom. However they’ve expanded and to live up to the ‘soak’ part of their name, Soak&Sleep offer bathroom towels, mats, nightwear and bathrobes.

The bestselling towel types from Soak&Sleep are the luxury Egyptian cotton towels and bath mats and the ultimate Supima cotton towels. These materials are incredibly soft, luxurious and come in multiple sizes and colours to fit your bathroom décor. Soak&Sleep currently have up to 30% off in their Winter sale on bathroom essentials, so you can start off the new year with new and luxurious towels. The towels selection at Soak&Sleep are extensive, and you can also get beach and pool towels if you’ve got a sunny holiday coming up.

Bathrobes are often overlooked. Of course, there are dressing gowns to keep warm in the morning once you get out of bed and towels to dry you off when you get out of the shower, so bathrobes aren’t always considered a necessity. However, the great thing about bathrobes is that they do both! They’re the perfect item to chuck on after a shower or bath to keep you cosy while you get ready and to dry you more thoroughly than a towel. Bathrobes also make great gifts for family and friends if you’re not sure what to get them for their birthday, anniversary or Christmas. The Turkish Cotton Bathrobes from Soak&Sleep are irresistibly soft and stylish, available in white and beige colours and ranging from small to extra large.