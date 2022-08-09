Hawes & Curtis discount codes for August 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Hints & Tips

To keep up-to-date with Hawes & Curtis, subscribe to their emails. By signing up to the Hawes & Curtis newsletter, subscribers receive all the latest news, inspiration, new collection releases and offers straight to their inbox. New subscribers also get 10% off their first purchase when they sign up. For more news and content, make sure to follow Hawes & Curtis on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

Hawes & Curtis offer many different discounts to qualifying customers, including students and key workers. Students get 15% off at Hawes & Curtis in partnership with Student Beans. Similarly, apprentices and 16-26 year olds receive 15% off with Youth Discount. Key workers including the NHS, military, government, police, fire service, carers, teachers and supermarket staff get 15% off with the Blue Light discount.

For more money off your orders, use the ‘Refer a Friend’ scheme. Register for the ‘Refer a Friend’ programme and give your friends or family your unique link. When they use this link or code at the checkout, both you and your friends will get 20% off their next order at Hawes & Curtis.

Hawes & Curtis runs sales throughout the year, including up to 60% off select lines in the summer sale. Customers will find the biggest deals on men and women’s shirts, taking them down to just £20, and you can find multi-buy offers where you can buy multiple shirts for a discounted price.

FAQs

Does Hawes & Curtis offer free delivery? Hawes & Curtis offers free standard delivery on orders over £150. If your order is under £150, you’ll have to pay £4.95 for delivery. Other delivery options include Click+Collect for £4.95 and next day delivery for £6.95.

What’s the Hawes & Curtis returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your Hawes & Curtis order, you can return it for a full refund or exchange. Shirts, loungewear, sleepwear and select accessories and clothing can be returned within 3 months, suits, shoes and outerwear can be returned within 1 month and sale items can be returned within 14 days. All items will need to be returned unworn, unaltered, with tags still attached and in a resale condition. To start a return, contact Hawes & Curtis customer service.

Is there anything at Hawes & Curtis that can’t be returned? Hats, socks, face masks, underwear and swimwear are non-returnable due to hygiene reasons.

Can I exchange my order? Customers can only exchange an item for a different size. If the size you need isn’t available, Hawes & Curtis will give you a refund and you’ll have to place another order when the size is back in stock.

Can I cancel or change an order? As Hawes & Curtis place and process orders as quickly as possible, they’re unable to amend or cancel orders. If you no longer want your order, you’ll have to go through the return process.

How do I track my order? Once your order has been dispatched, you’ll receive an email confirmation with tracking information inside. Alternatively, you can log in to your Hawes & Curtis account to view your order status.

What payment methods are available? Accepted methods of payment include all major credit and debit cards, American Express, PayPal, Amazon Pay, Discover, UnionPay and JCB.

Is there a Hawes & Curtis store near me? There are multiple Hawes & Curtis stores in the UK, mainly based in London. Head to the ‘Stores’ section of the website to find your nearest store.

How do I contact the Hawes & Curtis customer service team? To contact Hawes & Curtis customer service, call 0808 1681038, email customerservice@hawesandcurtis.com or start a live chat on the website.

How to use Hawes & Curtis discount codes

1. Find the Hawes & Curtis discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Hawes & Curtis discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. Log in to your Hawes & Curtis account or select ‘Guest Checkout’. Once at the payment page, underneath your shopping bag you’ll see a box that says ‘Promo Code’. Enter your discount code here and click ‘Apply’.

4. If valid, the page will refresh and the discount will be automatically applied to your total.

How to measure your shirt size with Hawes & Curtis

(Image credit: Hawes & Curtis)

With over 100 years of experience in men’s and women’s formalwear, Hawes & Curtis are your go-to destination if you’re looking for clothing, shoes and accessories for a smart and formal event. Hawes & Curtis are best known for their shirts and in their stores and on their website, customers can find a wide range of formal, casual, evening, short sleeve, polo, business casual, Curtis and non-iron shirt options. If you’re looking for the perfect shirt but don’t have time to head into a Hawes & Curtis store for a fitting, you can measure your shirt size yourself in the comfort of your home. But how?

To find your shirt measurements, all you’ll need is a tape measure and the Hawes & Curtis ‘How To Measure’ guide. Start off by placing your tape measure around your neck to find your collar size. Hawes & Curtis recommend adding a half inch to your measurement to make sure it’s not too tight and sits comfortably. Next, you’ll want to measure your sleeve length which you can do by measuring from the top of your back (just below the collar) down to your shoulder and wrist. The chest is the easiest measurement to take as you simply wrap the tape measure around the widest part of your chest, typically below your armpits. Finally, measure your waistline.

Now you’ve got all your measurements, you can pick the shirt style, fit and colour that you like and find it in your perfect size. On Hawes & Curtis’ shirt product pages, you’ll also find a size guide which translates your number measurements into S - XXXL.

Hawes & Curtis X Lord’s Cricket Ground

(Image credit: Hawes & Curtis)

The Hawes & Curtis name and brand became well known during the 1920s-1930s, due to their famous and royal customers. The Duke of Windsor, Lord Mountbatten, Frank Sinatra, Fred Astaire, Cary Grant, Clark Gable and Bing Crosby have all been known to wear Hawes & Curtis clothing, specifically the backless waistcoat which the brand became famous for in the 30s.

Now that we’re in the 21st century, Hawes & Curtis is synonymous with the classic sophistication of formalwear from the 1920s-30s. To give their clothing a more modern edge, Hawes & Curtis has had many partnerships with well known sports teams, and its most recent collaboration is with Lord’s Cricket Club. Hawes & Curtis have collaborated with Marylebone Cricket Club a.k.a Lord’s to create a limited edition clothing line exclusively for members and visitors of Lord’s. The collection is crafted from Italian fabrics and is a balance of formalwear and smart casual clothing for both men and women. It features tailored chinos, linen shirts, sleek blazers and a mix of neutral colours and floral patterns.

Hawes & Curtis is also the official tailor for the Northampton Saints, West Ham United F.C. and the Wales National Football Team. On the Hawes & Curtis website, you can shop limited edition accessories from each of these teams, featuring the club's crest and signature colours. Accessories you can find include cufflinks, ties, pocket squares, tie bars, lapel pins and more, including shirts, suits and shoes in the team’s colours.