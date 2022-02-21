Hints & Tips

If you’re a new Simba customer, you’ll be able to take advantage of the new customer welcome offer. If you’re a new customer and you spend over £300 on the Simba website, you’ll get 41% off your order.

Simba has a refer a friend scheme. When you refer a friend, you’ll receive a £100 gift voucher and your friend will get 2 free Simba-Pure Pillows when they buy their first hybrid mattress. Simba also offers a health service discount to NHS staff and Blue Light Card holders.

If you have a Simba mattress, you can download the Simba Sleep app. The Simba Sleep app is available on iOS and Android devices and it tracks your sleep, reviews your habits and gives you expert advice on how to improve your nights sleep.

FAQs

Does Simba offer free delivery? Yes. Free standard weekday delivery is available or you can get weekend delivery which may have charges. This will be calculated at the checkout.

What’s the Simba returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it within 14 days of purchase. Head to the Simba website to fill out a return form. Once Simba has received your item, a refund will be issued. This returns policy covers items that aren’t covered by the 200 night trial. If you’re unhappy with your mattress that’s covered by this trial, you can return it within 200 days of purchase.

What is the Simba 200-night trial? Simba offers a 200-night trial on their mattresses so you can test it out for 200 days and if you don’t like it, you can return it. The trial starts when your mattress arrives and if you’re unhappy with it, you can organise a refund and return.

How do I track my order? Once your order has been dispatched, Simba will send you an email with courier and tracking information inside. Use this to track your order. Alternatively, you can enter your order number and email address on the Simba website to track your order.

What payment methods are available? Simba accepts all major credit and debit cards, PayPal, Splitit and Dividebuy.

What warranties and trials are available? Simba offers a 200-night trial on mattresses. All Simba products are covered by their 10 year guarantee.

Is there a Simba store near me? No. Simba is an internet-only company so you’ll have to shop online. Simba has retail partnerships with UK stores, John Lewis and Argos, and Sleep Country stores in Canada, so you can head into one of those to see Simba products.

How do I contact the Simba customer service team? To contact Simba, fill out a contact form or start a live chat on the website.

How to use Simba discount codes

1. Find the Simba discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Simba discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. On the right hand side of the page, you’ll see ‘Have a discount code or gift voucher?’ Click this, enter the code in the box and click ‘Apply’.

4. If valid, the page will refresh and your total will be updated accordingly.

What Simba mattress should I buy?

(Image credit: Simba)

As sleep experts, Simba have an amazing collection of mattresses to choose from, all using Simba’s advanced sleep technology. Before you take advantage of Simba discount codes, it’s a good idea to choose the right mattress for you. You’ll need to consider firmness, sizes and any additional features that you find help you sleep better.

There are four mattress models to choose from: the Hybrid, Hybrid Essential, Hybrid Pro and Hybrid Luxe. The original Hybrid mattress is the softest of the range. Half a million of this mattress style has been sold worldwide and has great balance support and temperature control. It’s also 25cm deep, has 5 layers and up to 2,500 pocket springs. The Hybrid Essential is the next one up and is the lowest priced mattress, with four layers of patented sleep technology. It’s 20 cm deep and has 4 layers and micro springs.

The Hybrid Pro is T3’s personal favourite as it adds an extra top comfort layer, has double the number of springs, and an additional temperature-regulating wool comfort layer. The Pro’s main statistics are: 28cm deep, 7 layers and up to 5,000 pocket springs. Finally, the Hybrid Luxe is the priciest and most advanced mattress. It’s also regarded as the firmest mattresses with an 8/10 on the firmness scale, ideal if you prefer a harder mattress. The most advanced model is 31cm deep, 10 layers and up to 6,000 springs. All mattresses are available in a one-off payment or monthly instalments.

What is the Simba Sleep app?

(Image credit: Simba)

Whether you own something from Simba or not, you can download the Simba Sleep app. The Simba Sleep app is perfect for every kind of sleeper and enables you to break bad sleep habits, tracks your sleep and gives users access to expert guidance, all without the use of a wearable tracker.

Simba was inspired to create this app following the work they’ve done with experts in sleep psychology and neuroscience. By studying the effect of sleep on our bodies, performance and physical, emotional and mental health, it became extremely evident that improving your sleep makes positive changes to your overall wellness.

When you download the Simba app, you’ll need to fill out a survey which looks into your current sleeping habits. This will then set up your sleep profile and you can then go about tracking your sleep, receiving expert guidance and see progress. After you wake up each day, log into the Simba Sleep app to review last night’s sleep. The app will monitor your sleep quality and show you how much time was spent awake, in light sleep, in deep sleep and how much time was spent in and out of bed. This is a great way to stay accountable and on top of your sleep patterns, especially if you find it hard to drop off or get a good night's sleep.

The Simba Sleep app also connects to HealthKit to store your sleep sessions. The app is available for both iOS and Android devices and can help you improve your sleep and night time routine.