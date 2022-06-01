Save £1,000 on the Simba Hybrid Luxe Mattress in the Jubilee Weekend Sale

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Who’s excited for the Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend?! We’re all looking forward to this extra bank holiday and not just for the 4 days off but because we’re seeing some huge deals from big name brands and retailers. From tech to kitchenware and beyond, there are some incredible sales to take advantage of this weekend.

As we enter the summer months, you might be looking for a new mattress especially if yours is quite hot and doesn’t breathe very well. Enter: The Simba Jubilee Weekend Event. Running today until Sunday 5th June, customers can get 55% off all mattresses, bedding, pillows and bases, plus they can save over £1,000 on the Simba Hybrid Luxe Mattress.

Shop the full Simba Jubilee Weekend Sale (opens in new tab)

This is the biggest Simba sale we’ve seen in a while and it even surpassed its 45% off World Sleep Day sale. Simba is well-known for its premium, comfortable and supportive mattresses and have regularly been in the top 3 in our best mattress (opens in new tab) and best bed-in-a-box (opens in new tab) guides.

Simba is incredibly high quality and only uses the best materials, including thick layers of foam, springs and bamboo which you can find in the Simba Hybrid Luxe mattress. In our Simba Hybrid Luxe review (opens in new tab), we commented that it’s a “supremely comfortable mattress that balances support and softness well and reliably delivers a truly excellent night’s sleep.”

The Simba Hybrid Luxe mattress has been given the biggest discount in the Jubilee Weekend Sale, saving you over £1,000 on its super king size and including a free mattress protector in every purchase. Depending on the size you choose, you can save £860 on the double, £920 on the king and a huge £1,060 on the super king.

Alongside huge discounts on Simba mattresses, you can also get money off mattress accessories like 55% off bed bases and 35% off pillows. When you purchase the Hybrid Luxe or Hybrid Pro mattresses, you also get a mattress protector for free.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best deals from the Simba Jubilee Weekend Event (opens in new tab). This sale ends on Sunday 5th June so you have the full weekend to shop the sale.

(opens in new tab) Simba Hybrid Luxe Mattress (Super King): was £2,649, now £1,589.40 at Simba (opens in new tab)

The Simba Hybrid Luxe is made up of 10 layers of foam, springs and bamboo, making it dreamily comfortable and super supportive. Each material used in this mattress is designed to cradle, support and cool the body and the bamboo infused wool layer is eco-friendly and breathable. Free mattress protector included.

(opens in new tab) Simba Hybrid Pro Mattress (King): was £1,649, now £989.40 at Simba (opens in new tab)

The Hybrid Pro is T3’s number one choice for best mattress and we gave it 5 stars in our Simba Hybrid Pro review (opens in new tab). It consists of 7 layers, including breathable soft layers, wool layers, foam layers and titanium Aerocoil spring layers. It’s comfortable, temperature regulating and has strong movement isolation, plus this deal is cheaper than it was in the Simba World Sleep day sale. Free mattress protector included.

(opens in new tab) Simba Hybrid Mattress (King): was £1,149, now £689.40 at Simba (opens in new tab)

The original Simba Hybrid is a 5-layer mattress which consists of Aerocoil springs, Simbatex foam and is fully engineered for edge-to-edge support. It’s another breathable design that helps regulate temperature and keeps your mattress cool. It’s also hypoallergenic so it’s well suited for allergy sufferers or those with sensitive skin.