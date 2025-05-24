My favorite Amerisleep mattress is $600 cheaper for Memorial Day

It’s Memorial Day, and the sales are in full swing, but if I were you, I’d be treating myself to a new best mattress. Memorial Day is the perfect time to look for a cheap mattress deal, and I’ve found a great one on my favorite Amerisleep mattress.

The Amerisleep AS3 Hybrid mattress is now $600 cheaper, thanks to its Memorial Day sale. This deal is available on all sizes, and the all-foam and hybrid version of this luxury mattress.

Get $600 off the Amerisleep AS3 Hybrid

Shop the full Amerisleep Memorial Day sale

The Amerisleep mattress sales, deals and discount codes often offer generous discounts, but this $600 price cut on all mattresses is the best I’ve seen in a while. As Memorial Day ends on Monday, you only have a few days to take advantage of this deal, so you’ll want to be quick!

In our Amerisleep AS3 Hybrid mattress review, our reviewer enjoyed the “great balance of support and comfort out of the box. It does well supporting back, front and side sleepers, thanks to the added coil-spring layer”, although he did find the price to be a bit high – but not anymore with this deal!

Find out more about the Amerisleep AS3 Hybrid deal below, and if you fancy a different brand, make sure to check out the best Memorial Day mattress deals.

Amerisleep AS3 Hybrid: Get $600 off all sizes at Amerisleep

Save $600 on the Amerisleep AS3 Hybrid in all sizes in the Amerisleep Memorial Day sale. The hybrid version of this mattress uses foam and spring to cradle and support the body, and has a medium firmness level that’s great for all types of sleepers. It also has Refresh Cooling technology to keep you cool throughout the night.

Twin: was $1,699, now $1,099

Twin XL: was $1,749, now $1,149

Full: was $1,899, now $1,299

Queen: was $1,949, now $1,349

King / California King: was $2,149, now $1,549

Split King: was $3,048, now $2,448

View Deal
