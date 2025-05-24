My favorite Amerisleep mattress is $600 cheaper for Memorial Day
Get up to $600 off all Amerisleep mattresses in the Memorial Day sales
It’s Memorial Day, and the sales are in full swing, but if I were you, I’d be treating myself to a new best mattress. Memorial Day is the perfect time to look for a cheap mattress deal, and I’ve found a great one on my favorite Amerisleep mattress.
The Amerisleep AS3 Hybrid mattress is now $600 cheaper, thanks to its Memorial Day sale. This deal is available on all sizes, and the all-foam and hybrid version of this luxury mattress.
Get $600 off the Amerisleep AS3 Hybrid
Shop the full Amerisleep Memorial Day sale
The Amerisleep mattress sales, deals and discount codes often offer generous discounts, but this $600 price cut on all mattresses is the best I’ve seen in a while. As Memorial Day ends on Monday, you only have a few days to take advantage of this deal, so you’ll want to be quick!
In our Amerisleep AS3 Hybrid mattress review, our reviewer enjoyed the “great balance of support and comfort out of the box. It does well supporting back, front and side sleepers, thanks to the added coil-spring layer”, although he did find the price to be a bit high – but not anymore with this deal!
Find out more about the Amerisleep AS3 Hybrid deal below, and if you fancy a different brand, make sure to check out the best Memorial Day mattress deals.
Amerisleep AS3 Hybrid: Get $600 off all sizes at Amerisleep
Save $600 on the Amerisleep AS3 Hybrid in all sizes in the Amerisleep Memorial Day sale. The hybrid version of this mattress uses foam and spring to cradle and support the body, and has a medium firmness level that’s great for all types of sleepers. It also has Refresh Cooling technology to keep you cool throughout the night.
Twin: was $1,699, now $1,099
Twin XL: was $1,749, now $1,149
Full: was $1,899, now $1,299
Queen: was $1,949, now $1,349
King / California King: was $2,149, now $1,549
Split King: was $3,048, now $2,448
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
This 5-star Samsung phone just hit its lowest ever price
Samsung's flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra has had $250 slashed from its price by Amazon
-
Xiaomi just revealed another EV, and I think it looks fantastic
Phone maker Xiaomi’s follow-up to its SU7 saloon is an electric SUV with a hint of Ferrari Purosangue
-
The wait is over – you can finally buy a Simba mattress in Bensons for Beds
They're coming to over 175 stores nationwide
-
Simba Earth Apex Mattress review: a premium, sustainable pocket-sprung mattress that's built to last
This top-end eco-friendly bed comes at a premium price but does it deliver superior sleep?
-
I stayed in 5 hotels in 2 months – here’s how to get hotel-worthy bedding at home
7 hotel-inspired bedding tips to make your own bed just as cosy
-
My favorite gas barbecue is now under $150 in the Amazon Big Spring sale
Save $100 on this Master Cook gas grill in Amazon’s spring sale
-
I review coffee machines for a living and this is the one I’d buy in Amazon’s spring sale
Get $250 off the Philips Barista Brew in the Amazon Big Spring sale
-
Save $150 on the Dyson V15 Detect Plus during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale
That's a seriously impressive saving
-
This handheld UV mattress vacuum cleaner is the spring cleaning essential you can't miss
I never knew I needed it...until now
-
Bensons for Beds Slumberland Naturals Plant-Based Luxe Mattress review: premium comfort and exceptional quality
A top choice for comfort, durability and sustainability