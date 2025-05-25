Still looking for a bargain? These are the 11 deals I'd actually buy this Memorial Day
Memorial Day deals are still on and there are some great offers this year
Memorial Day is a well timed holiday to picking up all of your essentials in time for summer. Though is there ever really a bad time to find yourself a deal? June is so close you can almost taste it, and so it's the perfect time to ensure you're summer-ready.
This year's biggest Memorial Day sales aren't just about the garden and outdoors, though. There's everything from TVs and gaming through to smart washing machines and Robo Vacs to ensure that you don't have to work harder than you need to this summer.
I've searched through all the biggest sales to find the deals that are actually worth buying. To be honest, there was more than I was expecting, so I've highlighted the 11 products that I would actually buy below.
Save $50 on this 2022 edition iPad. While it doesn't have the AI capabilities, this is still a solid tablet and can run all of your apps and games.
Save $1650 on this huge 85-inch Samsung 4K screen. The Quantum processor gives great upscaling and the QLED display gives an excellent image.
Save 96.51 on these stylish Sonos headphones. With very capable Active Noise Cancellation and some impressive sound, these are a great choice.
Save 50% on this incredible robot vacuum. The S7 Max features a vacuum and mop with self self-emptying and cleaning dock for up to seven weeks of cleaning.
Save $501 on this front-loading washing machine, featuring steam and turbowash360 cleaning.
Save $110 on this Haul Cooler. It's a giant Yeti cooler on wheels and will hold up to 84 cans or 19 bottles of wine, making it perfect for a party. Right now, this Wild Vine Red version has the best deal.
Save $799 on this flagship wood pellet grill, featuring an induction cooktop, wireless thermometers and Wi-Fi connection.
Save 40% on this 13-piece wooden grill tool set from Cuisinart. Set includes spatula, fork, cleaning brush, tongs, skewers and corn cob holders.
Save 23% on the Noir Extreme Eau de Parfum. An extremely premium scent for less.
Save $210 on this HP Chromebook. Features 4GB memory and 64GB storage. Ideal for web use, school and work.
Save $72 on this Cobalt Blue gaming headset, suitable for PS5, PS4 or PC gaming with Dolby Atmos compatibility, Wireless and Bluetooth connectivity.
As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.
