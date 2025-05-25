Still looking for a bargain? These are the 11 deals I'd actually buy this Memorial Day

Memorial Day is a well timed holiday to picking up all of your essentials in time for summer. Though is there ever really a bad time to find yourself a deal? June is so close you can almost taste it, and so it's the perfect time to ensure you're summer-ready.

This year's biggest Memorial Day sales aren't just about the garden and outdoors, though. There's everything from TVs and gaming through to smart washing machines and Robo Vacs to ensure that you don't have to work harder than you need to this summer.

I've searched through all the biggest sales to find the deals that are actually worth buying. To be honest, there was more than I was expecting, so I've highlighted the 11 products that I would actually buy below.

Yeti Tundra Haul Cooler: was $450 now $340 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Save $110 on this Haul Cooler. It's a giant Yeti cooler on wheels and will hold up to 84 cans or 19 bottles of wine, making it perfect for a party. Right now, this Wild Vine Red version has the best deal.

Looking for more deals?