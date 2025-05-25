Still looking for a bargain? These are the 11 deals I'd actually buy this Memorial Day

Memorial Day sale
Memorial Day is a well timed holiday to picking up all of your essentials in time for summer. Though is there ever really a bad time to find yourself a deal? June is so close you can almost taste it, and so it's the perfect time to ensure you're summer-ready.

This year's biggest Memorial Day sales aren't just about the garden and outdoors, though. There's everything from TVs and gaming through to smart washing machines and Robo Vacs to ensure that you don't have to work harder than you need to this summer.

I've searched through all the biggest sales to find the deals that are actually worth buying. To be honest, there was more than I was expecting, so I've highlighted the 11 products that I would actually buy below.

Apple iPad 10.9-inch (10th gen)
Apple iPad 10.9-inch (10th gen): was $349 now $299 at Walmart

Save $50 on this 2022 edition iPad. While it doesn't have the AI capabilities, this is still a solid tablet and can run all of your apps and games.

Samsung 85-inch Q70C QLED 4K TV
Samsung 85-inch Q70C QLED 4K TV: was $2,799 now $1,149 at Walmart

Save $1650 on this huge 85-inch Samsung 4K screen. The Quantum processor gives great upscaling and the QLED display gives an excellent image.

Sonos Ace noise cancelling headphones
Sonos Ace noise cancelling headphones: was $449 now $352.49 at Walmart

Save 96.51 on these stylish Sonos headphones. With very capable Active Noise Cancellation and some impressive sound, these are a great choice.

Roborock S7 Max Ultra Robot Vacuum
Roborock S7 Max Ultra Robot Vacuum: was $1,299 now $649.99 at Target

Save 50% on this incredible robot vacuum. The S7 Max features a vacuum and mop with self self-emptying and cleaning dock for up to seven weeks of cleaning.

LG WM4000HBA 4.6 Cu Ft Stackable Washing Machine
LG WM4000HBA 4.6 Cu Ft Stackable Washing Machine: was $1,299 now $798 at The Home Depot

Save $501 on this front-loading washing machine, featuring steam and turbowash360 cleaning.

Yeti Tundra Haul Cooler
Yeti Tundra Haul Cooler: was $450 now $340 at DICK'S Sporting Goods

Save $110 on this Haul Cooler. It's a giant Yeti cooler on wheels and will hold up to 84 cans or 19 bottles of wine, making it perfect for a party. Right now, this Wild Vine Red version has the best deal.

Traeger Timberline XL Wi-Fi Wood Pellet Grill
Traeger Timberline XL Wi-Fi Wood Pellet Grill: was $4,299 now $3,499 at The Home Depot

Save $799 on this flagship wood pellet grill, featuring an induction cooktop, wireless thermometers and Wi-Fi connection.

Cuisinart 13 Piece Wooden Gill Tool Set
Cuisinart 13 Piece Wooden Gill Tool Set: was $42.99 now $25.99 at Wayfair

Save 40% on this 13-piece wooden grill tool set from Cuisinart. Set includes spatula, fork, cleaning brush, tongs, skewers and corn cob holders.

Tom Ford Noir Extreme
Tom Ford Noir Extreme: was $280 now $214.59 at Target

Save 23% on the Noir Extreme Eau de Parfum. An extremely premium scent for less.

HP 14-inch Chromebook
HP 14-inch Chromebook: was $349 now $139 at Best Buy

Save $210 on this HP Chromebook. Features 4GB memory and 64GB storage. Ideal for web use, school and work.

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2: was $179.99 now $107.99 at Best Buy

Save $72 on this Cobalt Blue gaming headset, suitable for PS5, PS4 or PC gaming with Dolby Atmos compatibility, Wireless and Bluetooth connectivity.

