These are my top 5 deals in Amazon's Tech Week
Tech Week is bringing discounts on a range of TVs, laptops, smartwatches and more on Amazon right now
It's Tech Week – at least it is on Amazon. That means that there are discounts on a range of tech-based products, and as we love a good discount on T3, I went in search of some of the best deals on offer.
Tech is a broad brush, and Amazon's Tech Week includes everything from wireless routers and gaming monitors, through to TVs, smartwatches and even smart scales. There are also some big discounts here, with some products offering over 40% off.
It's easy to become deal-agnostic when there are so many sales events throughout the year, but I was surprised to find some pretty decent offers available. So save you the effort of trawling through, I've curated five of my favourites here for you to browse.
My top 5 deals in Amazon Tech Week
This 13-inch Surface Pro is the flagship model, featuring a Snapdragon X Elite processor and an OLED touchscreen display. The keyboard comes separately but it's a seriously powerful 2-in-1 device for work and play, especially with £280 off the list price.
The latest Apple Watch Series 10 offers a larger always-on OLED display, depth gauge, water temperature sensor and faster charging. This is the smaller 42mm model, but there's also a similar discount on the larger 46mm model.
The 2024 B4 model is an excellent 4K OLED screen with 120Hz refresh and AI Super Upscaling. It comes in sizes from 48 inches up to 83 inches, but it's the 65-inch that has the biggest deal right now, with £250 off.
Braun's flagship shaver will cut through all levels of stubble with ease to leave you perfectly smooth. It works wet or dry and has up to 60 mins of run time – plus comes with a handy charging stand. With 52% off the list price, this premium model is too good to pass by.
Offline storage options don't get much bigger than this for this kind of money. The WB 18TB My Book is a huge storage device and features. It features USB 3.0 connections for fast transfer and hardware encryption to keep your files safe. If you need more space, the Duo model goes up to 44TB, but it will cost you.
