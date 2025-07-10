I'm buying this streaming stick for my parents on Prime Day, and so should you

Whenever an Amazon-led sales event like Prime Day rolls around (okay, I just mean when Prime Day itself comes to town), the very best deals can fairly reliably be found on Amazon's own devices. It has first-mover advantage here, and is willing to discount its tech hardware to sometimes surprising depths.

As I've been casting my eye over thousands of deals this week, picking out the very best for you to know about, I've also been running a side-business – the difficult work of trying not to spend too much of my own money. We all know how it can be during these sales!

One deal that made me fail, though, was the expected reduction on Fire TV Sticks from Amazon, and in particular its most powerful stick, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which has had a chunky 43% price cut here in the UK, and 42% in the US.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max UK Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max USA Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59.99 now $34.99 at Amazon If you're in the US, the starting price was already a little better on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, and while the reduction percentage here might be one smaller, the end price is therefore even better than the UK gets.

Why buy this Fire TV Stick?

So, what makes this a great buy right now? Well, when you're buying a streaming device, I'd argue the whole game is about longevity – you want to pick up a device that's as future-proof as possible, to ensure that it's still performing in a few years' time, even if you upgrade your TV in the meanwhile.

That's why the 4K Max version of the Fire TV Stick is the most sensible, in my view, even if it's normally a good chunky pricier than the most budget of Amazon's streaming offering. For one thing, it has 4K output, but it also boasts Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos audio to go with that, if you can plug it into a compatible TV.

Crucially, it also has upgraded Wi-Fi 6e, which means more bandwidth and therefore better potential bitrate in your streaming (again, where services can actually provide it). We all hate a streaming artefact, so being assured that your streaming stick can handle the best quality is a good way to make sure that you're getting the best picture and sound quality possible.

All of which means I'm grabbing one of these for my parents, who've been using a Fire TV Stick from about six years ago – they're getting a new TV soon, and I know that this will level it up even further.