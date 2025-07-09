You’ve found your favourite Prime Day deal – but why is next-day delivery missing?

We’re almost halfway through Prime Day, and the entire team has been pretty impressed with what’s on offer this year. Not only have the deals refreshed quite significantly overnight, but some of the discounts are the best we've seen in ages.

However, if you’ve just found your dream deal and noticed that next-day delivery isn’t available, you’re definitely not the only one.

A lot of eager shoppers have been left scratching their heads wondering why next-day delivery isn’t showing up, even though they’ve got a valid Prime membership. It’s frustrating, especially since fast, free delivery is one of the biggest reasons people sign up for Prime in the first place.

I ran into the same issue last night when I tried to grab one of Dyson’s many deals, so I decided to do a bit of digging.

So, why can’t you get next-day delivery?

The short answer is that Prime Day creates a huge spike in orders, meaning it's easy for Amazon’s logistics network to get overwhelmed. Now that Amazon’s stretched the event over four days instead of the usual two, it’s likely they’ve quietly eased up on next-day delivery to avoid getting completely swamped.

However, there’s another, less obvious reason, too.

A lot of this year’s best deals are being sold by third-party sellers or are fulfilled through Amazon’s FBA (Fulfilled by Amazon) programme. That means the products might be coming from different warehouses across the country, or even internationally. That extra travel time can delay shipping, especially when demand is high.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So between the rush of orders and the mix of fulfilment partners, next-day delivery just isn’t possible for everyone this time around. However, the good news is that even if it’s not next-day, your order will probably still arrive within a few days – so it’s definitely still worth a browse.

Prime Day FAQs

When does Prime Day 2025 finish?

Amazon Prime Day 2025 ends on Friday 11th July at midnight, giving shoppers a full four days to grab deals. After that, most discounts expire, so it’s best to shop before the clock runs out.

Do Prime Day deals change each day?

Yes – Prime Day deals are refreshed daily. New deals launch every midnight, and Lightning Deals pop up throughout the day. Some discounts last the full event, whilst others are limited to specific hours or stock levels.

When is the next Prime Day?

Prime Day usually happens every July, but lately, Amazon’s been hosting more shopping events throughout the year. For example, there’s often a smaller Prime event in October, and just a few months ago, we had Big Spring Deal Days. So, it’s likely the next big sale will be in October.