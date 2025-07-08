This Kindle Paperwhite deal is the one I'd recommend to almost anyone on Prime Day

It's the best Kindle for most people

Kindle Paperwhite (2024) Review
Whenever I get asked which Kindle is best for a given person, there's something like a 99% chance that I end up giving the same recommendation, regardless of what information they feed to me: the latest version of the Kindle Paperwhite.

When Prime Day rolls around, as it has right now, that recommendation tends to become even more straightforward, since the Paperwhite inevitably gets a nice discount. That's come true this year again, with a welcome 26% off the latest Paperwhite on Amazon for now.

Kindle Paperwhite UK Prime Day Deal

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024)
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024): was £159.99 now £118.74 at Amazon

Do I understand why Amazon's deal comes out to such a weirdly specific price? No, I don't – but I do know that it's a fabulous price for what's basically the best simple and straightforward e-reader on the market for most people.

Kindle Paperwhite USA Prime Day Deal

Amazon Paperwhite
Amazon Paperwhite: was $159.99 now $124.99 at Amazon

For those in the US, the reduction is marginally less, but still a great option if you're looking for a new

This is the best type of Prime Day deal, too, whether you're in the US or the UK – it's a device that I'd heartily recommend at full price, so the discount is just a bonus. If you want more detail on what makes the Kindle Paperwhite's latest version so compelling, you only have to head to my five-star review to find more.

Really, the only hesitation that can apply to the Paperwhite is that Amazon's not making the most open-source or customisable e-readers right now. If you go to other, slightly smaller-name rivals, you'll end up with more control over your books in the long run. Still, Amazon has made a long-term habit of convenience, so it's no surprise that most people go with it.

