This Kindle Paperwhite deal is the one I'd recommend to almost anyone on Prime Day

Whenever I get asked which Kindle is best for a given person, there's something like a 99% chance that I end up giving the same recommendation, regardless of what information they feed to me: the latest version of the Kindle Paperwhite.

When Prime Day rolls around, as it has right now, that recommendation tends to become even more straightforward, since the Paperwhite inevitably gets a nice discount. That's come true this year again, with a welcome 26% off the latest Paperwhite on Amazon for now.

Kindle Paperwhite UK Prime Day Deal

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024): was £159.99 now £118.74 at Amazon Do I understand why Amazon's deal comes out to such a weirdly specific price? No, I don't – but I do know that it's a fabulous price for what's basically the best simple and straightforward e-reader on the market for most people.

Kindle Paperwhite USA Prime Day Deal

This is the best type of Prime Day deal, too, whether you're in the US or the UK – it's a device that I'd heartily recommend at full price, so the discount is just a bonus. If you want more detail on what makes the Kindle Paperwhite's latest version so compelling, you only have to head to my five-star review to find more.

Really, the only hesitation that can apply to the Paperwhite is that Amazon's not making the most open-source or customisable e-readers right now. If you go to other, slightly smaller-name rivals, you'll end up with more control over your books in the long run. Still, Amazon has made a long-term habit of convenience, so it's no surprise that most people go with it.