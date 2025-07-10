I bought this Switch 2 case already, but you can get it cheaper right now

Back in the before times, the literal moment I secured a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order, the first thing I did afterwards was head to Amazon (and it wasn't even Prime Day!). If I'm buying a new device, you know darn well I'm getting a screen protector and a case with it, to avoid any first-day heartbreak.

The case I went for is from Tomtoc, in the form of its excellent Slim Carrying Case, and I have no regrets (even if Belkin then stepped up to send me an even slicker case with a charger included). Belkin's cases aren't on sale, though, whereas Tomtoc has added a welcome 20% discount to its superb case both in the UK and the US – making it an extremely compelling option if you've got the console, too.

tomtoc Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch 2: was £22.99 now £18.39 at Amazon

The slimline case barely adds any bulk to your Switch 2 in a bag, but protects it handily – and it's available in a fair few colours already, so that you can match it to your style.

For those of you in the US, you can find your deal below:

tomtoc Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch 2: was $36.99 now $29.59 at Amazon

Over in the US, the saving is exactly the same, although the case started off a little more expensive in the first place – it's still a terrific low-priced option, though.

While Belkin including a charger is a seriously neat bit of thinking, I think that most Switch 2 gamers will agree there are normally only two big priorities when buying a case for a portable like this.

Firstly, you want it to be genuinely protective, which the Tomtoc case manages nicely, thanks to a properly hard outer shell that you can practically knock on with a fist to prove its worth.

Secondly, you want it to be as slim as possible while maintaining that protection, and I've yet to find a single case anywhere that matches Tomtoc's on this front. Plus, it does this while still offering an internal sleeve with game card slots, unlike Nintendo's very similarly-priced official offering.

So, I'd say that makes this a winner of a case, and a brilliant buy for any new Switch 2 owner. That price is likely to end at the close of 11 July, so be sure to order yours while you can to save a small chunk of change.

