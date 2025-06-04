After its Apple success, accessories ace surprises with all-new Nintendo Switch 2 kit – and I want it all
Belkin has some swish stuff
I can't think of many better ways to underline your quality as an accessory-maker than to get into the Apple Store as an official supplier. That's something Belkin achieved years ago, and while others have followed in its footsteps, it still serves as great proof of how reliable and premium its accessories are.
Now, Belkin is looking to branch out beyond the multi-purpose chargers and phone accessories that it's best known for, and is moving into the gaming space for the first time. It's picked the right week to do so, of course, with the arrival of the Nintendo Switch 2.
It's that very console that Belkin is hanging its hat on to begin with, debuting a trio of products that should suit it perfectly. They're comprised of two cases, one with a twist, and an extra-special screen protector.
Those cases, first. One is a simple and slim Travel Case which should keep your Switch 2 protected while you move around, without adding much to its bulk at all. It'll cost £17.99.
Next up is a more involved option, dubbed the Charging Case. It's a bigger case with more room for accessories, but the key addition is one of Belkin's own 10,000mAh battery banks, which fits into a specially-designed recess in the case. This comes with a special short cable to ensure that you can charge your Switch 2 while out on the move, with about 1.5 recharges in the battery (which has been specifically tuned to avoid overheating despite being cocooned in the case).
That's a smart bit of design that might well address a need familiar to many travelling gamers – and it's impressively reasonable on the price front, coming in at £49.99 including the battery.
Finally, Belkin is releasing a TemperedGlass Anti-Reflective Screen Protector for £19.99, which promises the best level of protection for your console with an anti-glare coating to ensure that you don't have to deal with annoying reflections (which can be the bane of these handhelds at times).
The two cases both come in a few tasteful colours, although some of these colours will take longer to be available. Still, the three products can each be ordered now from Belkin's website. I'd expect them to filter through to the likes of Amazon very quickly, too.
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
